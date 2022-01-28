Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Chiefs have released their third and final injury reports prior to the AFC championship game. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
Concussion
FP
Questionable
Shoulder
FP
–
Back
FP
–
Hip
FP
–
WR Tyreek Hill
Heel
FP
–
Back
FP
–
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
–
Neck
FP
–
Toe
LP
Questionable
OL Andrew Wylie
Elbow
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Tyrann Mathieu is listed as questionable, which tracks with what Andy Reid said following practice on Friday.
Darrel Williams was limited for a second consecutive day. Reid said they’re intentionally limiting him to ensure his toe isn’t a problem for Sunday.
Bengals
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
DE Cam Sample
Groin
DNP
Doubtful
WR Stanley Morgan
Hamstring
DNP
Doubtful
DT Josh Tupou
Knee
LP
Questionable
QB Joe Burrow
Knee
FP
–
WR Tee Higgins
Thumb
FP
–
Thumb
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Cam Sample is unlikely to play on Sunday. He didn’t play in Week 17, so the Bengals don’t seem likely to press the issue with his injury.
Stanley Morgan was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday, which is never a good sign in terms of game status.
The key player to watch here is Josh Tupou, who is listed as questionable. He’s a key rotational piece on a defensive line that’s already without Larry Ogunjobi.
