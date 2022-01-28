Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Chiefs have released their third and final injury reports prior to the AFC championship game. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Tyrann Mathieu is listed as questionable, which tracks with what Andy Reid said following practice on Friday.

Darrel Williams was limited for a second consecutive day. Reid said they’re intentionally limiting him to ensure his toe isn’t a problem for Sunday.

Bengals

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation DE Cam Sample Groin DNP Doubtful WR Stanley Morgan Hamstring DNP Doubtful DT Josh Tupou Knee LP Questionable QB Joe Burrow Knee FP – WR Tee Higgins Thumb FP – LB Keandre Jones Thumb FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Cam Sample is unlikely to play on Sunday. He didn’t play in Week 17, so the Bengals don’t seem likely to press the issue with his injury.

Stanley Morgan was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday, which is never a good sign in terms of game status.

The key player to watch here is Josh Tupou, who is listed as questionable. He’s a key rotational piece on a defensive line that’s already without Larry Ogunjobi.

1

1