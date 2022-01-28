Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC championship game

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their third and final injury reports prior to the AFC championship game. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday, Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

S Tyrann Mathieu

Concussion

FP

Questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Back

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Heel

FP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Back

FP

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

Neck

FP

RB Darrel Williams

Toe

LP

Questionable

OL Andrew Wylie

Elbow

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bengals

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DE Cam Sample

Groin

DNP

Doubtful

WR Stanley Morgan

Hamstring

DNP

Doubtful

DT Josh Tupou

Knee

LP

Questionable

QB Joe Burrow

Knee

FP

WR Tee Higgins

Thumb

FP

LB Keandre Jones

Thumb

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Cam Sample is unlikely to play on Sunday. He didn’t play in Week 17, so the Bengals don’t seem likely to press the issue with his injury.

  • Stanley Morgan was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday, which is never a good sign in terms of game status.

  • The key player to watch here is Josh Tupou, who is listed as questionable. He’s a key rotational piece on a defensive line that’s already without Larry Ogunjobi.

