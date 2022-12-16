Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

S Justin Reid

Shoulder

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Toe

FP

S Deon Bush

Elbow

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder/Quad

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Right hand

FP

LB Nick Bolton

Groin

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

DB Nazeeh Johnson

Hamstring

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

DT Chris Jones

Illness

DNP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation after practice. You can read his comments here.

  • I’d be surprised if Chris Jones missed the game with an illness, but watch the team’s practice squad elevations tomorrow. If they bring up Danny Shelton, you’ll know that he’s trending toward not playing.

  • With another limited practice on Friday, expect Kadarius Toney to miss another week. A full practice would have given some more hope that he’d be available and active.

  • It’ll be a stretch for Mecole Hardman to be activated ahead of Sunday’s game. It sounds like while he’s eager to get back out there, the Chiefs want to ease him back into things. He could be back out there on Christmas Eve against the Seahawks if all goes well in practice next week.

Texans

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

FB Troy Hairston

Chest

FP

DL Taylor Stallworth

Calf

DNP

Out

DL Roy Lopez

Hip

FP

DL Kurt Hinish

Shoulder

FP

OL Kenyon Green

Ankle

DNP

Out

LT Laremy Tunsil

Illness

FP

DB Derek Stingley Jr.

Hamstring

DNP

Out

RB Dameon Pierce

Ankle

DNP

Out

DB Steven Nelson

Foot

DNP

Out

OL Justin McCray

Hamstring

LP

Questionble

DL Jerry Hughes

NIR – Rest

FP

WR Brandin Cooks

Calf

LP

Out

WR Nico Collins

Foot

DNP

Out

DL Maliek Collins

NIR – Rest

FP

DL Mario Addison

NIR – Rest

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Steven Nelson won’t play against his former team in Week 15 due to a foot injury. Same gig for Taylor Stallworth, who is out with a calf injury.

  • Rookie OL Kenyon Green, the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was a non-participant on Friday after two limited practices to start the week. He won’t play in Week 15.

  • For more information on the Texans’ injuries visit our friends at Texans Wire.

