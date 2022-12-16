Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation S Justin Reid Shoulder FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP – OT Lucas Niang Knee FP – CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP – RG Trey Smith Knee FP – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Toe FP – S Deon Bush Elbow FP – RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder/Quad FP – QB Patrick Mahomes Right hand FP – LB Nick Bolton Groin FP – WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring LP Questionable DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP – DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP – DT Chris Jones Illness DNP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation after practice. You can read his comments here.

I’d be surprised if Chris Jones missed the game with an illness, but watch the team’s practice squad elevations tomorrow. If they bring up Danny Shelton, you’ll know that he’s trending toward not playing.

With another limited practice on Friday, expect Kadarius Toney to miss another week. A full practice would have given some more hope that he’d be available and active.

It’ll be a stretch for Mecole Hardman to be activated ahead of Sunday’s game. It sounds like while he’s eager to get back out there, the Chiefs want to ease him back into things. He could be back out there on Christmas Eve against the Seahawks if all goes well in practice next week.

Texans

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation FB Troy Hairston Chest FP – DL Taylor Stallworth Calf DNP Out DL Roy Lopez Hip FP – DL Kurt Hinish Shoulder FP – OL Kenyon Green Ankle DNP Out LT Laremy Tunsil Illness FP – DB Derek Stingley Jr. Hamstring DNP Out RB Dameon Pierce Ankle DNP Out DB Steven Nelson Foot DNP Out OL Justin McCray Hamstring LP Questionble DL Jerry Hughes NIR – Rest FP – WR Brandin Cooks Calf LP Out WR Nico Collins Foot DNP Out DL Maliek Collins NIR – Rest FP – DL Mario Addison NIR – Rest FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Steven Nelson won’t play against his former team in Week 15 due to a foot injury. Same gig for Taylor Stallworth, who is out with a calf injury.

Rookie OL Kenyon Green, the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was a non-participant on Friday after two limited practices to start the week. He won’t play in Week 15.

For more information on the Texans’ injuries visit our friends at Texans Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire