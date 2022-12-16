Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
S Justin Reid
Shoulder
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
–
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
–
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
–
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Toe
FP
–
S Deon Bush
Elbow
FP
–
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder/Quad
FP
–
QB Patrick Mahomes
Right hand
FP
–
LB Nick Bolton
Groin
FP
–
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
DB Nazeeh Johnson
Hamstring
FP
–
DT Derrick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
–
DT Chris Jones
Illness
DNP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation after practice. You can read his comments here.
I’d be surprised if Chris Jones missed the game with an illness, but watch the team’s practice squad elevations tomorrow. If they bring up Danny Shelton, you’ll know that he’s trending toward not playing.
With another limited practice on Friday, expect Kadarius Toney to miss another week. A full practice would have given some more hope that he’d be available and active.
It’ll be a stretch for Mecole Hardman to be activated ahead of Sunday’s game. It sounds like while he’s eager to get back out there, the Chiefs want to ease him back into things. He could be back out there on Christmas Eve against the Seahawks if all goes well in practice next week.
Texans
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
FB Troy Hairston
Chest
FP
–
DL Taylor Stallworth
Calf
DNP
Out
DL Roy Lopez
Hip
FP
–
DL Kurt Hinish
Shoulder
FP
–
OL Kenyon Green
Ankle
DNP
Out
LT Laremy Tunsil
Illness
FP
–
DB Derek Stingley Jr.
Hamstring
DNP
Out
RB Dameon Pierce
Ankle
DNP
Out
DB Steven Nelson
Foot
DNP
Out
OL Justin McCray
Hamstring
LP
Questionble
DL Jerry Hughes
NIR – Rest
FP
–
WR Brandin Cooks
Calf
LP
Out
WR Nico Collins
Foot
DNP
Out
DL Maliek Collins
NIR – Rest
FP
–
DL Mario Addison
NIR – Rest
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Steven Nelson won’t play against his former team in Week 15 due to a foot injury. Same gig for Taylor Stallworth, who is out with a calf injury.
Rookie OL Kenyon Green, the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was a non-participant on Friday after two limited practices to start the week. He won’t play in Week 15.
