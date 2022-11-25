Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LB Nick Bolton
Hamstring
FP
–
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Hamstring
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
–
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
–
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
–
CB Chris Lammons
Concussion
DNP
Questionable
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Concussion
FP
–
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
LP
Questionable
S Juan Thornhill
Calf
DNP
Questionable
FB Michael Burton
Illness
FP
–
DT Chris Jones
NIR (Personal)
DNP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an injury update following practice on Friday. You can read his comments here.
Jones is not at risk of missing the game on Sunday despite missing practice on Friday.
Thuney is trending in the right direction and should start unless he has a setback.
Rams
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
QB Matthew Stafford
Neck
DNP
OUT
LT Ty Nsekhe
Ankle
DNP
Questionable
C Brian Allen
Thumb
DNP
OUT
TE Tyler Higbee
Knee
LP
Questionable
DT A’Shawn Robinson
Knee
DNP
OUT
WR Allen Robinson
Ankle
LP
Questionable
C Matt Skura
Knee
LP
Questionable
QB John Wolford
Neck
FP
–
LB Travin Howard
Hip
DNP
OUT
DT Aaron Donald
Rest
DNP
–
Sean McVay told reporters that Nsehke is a game-time decision. Should he be unavailable to play, AJ Arcuri would step in and play left tackle.
McVay also declined to tell reporters that Bryce Perkins was starting in Week 12, but he did say that he got first-team repetitions in practice all week.