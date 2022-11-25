Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* Designation LB Nick Bolton Hamstring FP – RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Hamstring FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP – OT Lucas Niang Knee FP – CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP – CB Chris Lammons Concussion DNP Questionable WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Concussion FP – WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring DNP OUT LG Joe Thuney Ankle LP Questionable S Juan Thornhill Calf DNP Questionable FB Michael Burton Illness FP – DT Chris Jones NIR (Personal) DNP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an injury update following practice on Friday. You can read his comments here.

Jones is not at risk of missing the game on Sunday despite missing practice on Friday.

Thuney is trending in the right direction and should start unless he has a setback.

Rams

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation QB Matthew Stafford Neck DNP OUT LT Ty Nsekhe Ankle DNP Questionable C Brian Allen Thumb DNP OUT TE Tyler Higbee Knee LP Questionable DT A’Shawn Robinson Knee DNP OUT WR Allen Robinson Ankle LP Questionable C Matt Skura Knee LP Questionable QB John Wolford Neck FP – LB Travin Howard Hip DNP OUT DT Aaron Donald Rest DNP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Sean McVay told reporters that Nsehke is a game-time decision. Should he be unavailable to play, AJ Arcuri would step in and play left tackle.

McVay also declined to tell reporters that Bryce Perkins was starting in Week 12, but he did say that he got first-team repetitions in practice all week.

