Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LB Nick Bolton

Hamstring

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Hamstring

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Concussion

DNP

Questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Concussion

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

LP

Questionable

S Juan Thornhill

Calf

DNP

Questionable

FB Michael Burton

Illness

FP

DT Chris Jones

NIR (Personal)

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an injury update following practice on Friday. You can read his comments here.

  • Jones is not at risk of missing the game on Sunday despite missing practice on Friday.

  • Thuney is trending in the right direction and should start unless he has a setback.

Rams

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

QB Matthew Stafford

Neck

DNP

OUT

LT Ty Nsekhe

Ankle

DNP

Questionable

C Brian Allen

Thumb

DNP

OUT

TE Tyler Higbee

Knee

LP

Questionable

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Knee

DNP

OUT

WR Allen Robinson

Ankle

LP

Questionable

C Matt Skura

Knee

LP

Questionable

QB John Wolford

Neck

FP

LB Travin Howard

Hip

DNP

OUT

DT Aaron Donald

Rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Sean McVay told reporters that Nsehke is a game-time decision. Should he be unavailable to play, AJ Arcuri would step in and play left tackle.

  • McVay also declined to tell reporters that Bryce Perkins was starting in Week 12, but he did say that he got first-team repetitions in practice all week.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

