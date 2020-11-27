Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LT Eric Fisher

Ankle/Shoulder

FP

-

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

FP

-

TE Travis Kelce

Pec

FP

-

WR Sammy Watkins

Hamstring/Calf

FP

-

DT Derrick Nnadi

Ankle

FP

-

RT Mike Remmers

Ribs

FP

-

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

-

C Austin Reiter

Knee

FP

-

DT Khalen Saunders

Elbow

FP

-

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Collarbone

FP

-

CB BoPete Keyes

Ankle

FP

-

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Everyone practiced in full for the Chiefs on Friday and no players carry a game status designation. That means the team should have their full 53-man roster to choose from on Sunday. They could still stand to elevate another receiver as they only have five on the 53-man roster.

Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LT Donovan Smith

Ankle

DNP

Questionable

LG Ali Marpet

Concussion

FP

Questionable

CB Jamel Dean

Concussion

DNP

OUT

TE Tanner Hudson

NIR

DNP

OUT

WR Chris Godwin

Finger

FP

-

C A.Q. Shipley

Neck

DNP

OUT

CB Ryan Smith

Ankle

FP

-

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Knee

DNP

-

DT Ndamukong Suh

NIR

DNP

-

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Bucs ruled out CB Jamel Dean for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. That could be a massive loss for Tampa as he's one of their fastest cover corners. In addition to Dean, both Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith are questionable heading into the game. As always check back here for any status upgrades or downgrades tomorrow.

