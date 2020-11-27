Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LT Eric Fisher
Ankle/Shoulder
FP
-
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
FP
-
TE Travis Kelce
Pec
FP
-
WR Sammy Watkins
Hamstring/Calf
FP
-
DT Derrick Nnadi
Ankle
FP
-
RT Mike Remmers
Ribs
FP
-
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
-
C Austin Reiter
Knee
FP
-
DT Khalen Saunders
Elbow
FP
-
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Collarbone
FP
-
CB BoPete Keyes
Ankle
FP
-
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Everyone practiced in full for the Chiefs on Friday and no players carry a game status designation. That means the team should have their full 53-man roster to choose from on Sunday. They could still stand to elevate another receiver as they only have five on the 53-man roster.
Buccaneers
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LT Donovan Smith
Ankle
DNP
Questionable
LG Ali Marpet
Concussion
FP
Questionable
CB Jamel Dean
Concussion
DNP
OUT
TE Tanner Hudson
NIR
DNP
OUT
WR Chris Godwin
Finger
FP
-
C A.Q. Shipley
Neck
DNP
OUT
CB Ryan Smith
Ankle
FP
-
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Knee
DNP
-
DT Ndamukong Suh
NIR
DNP
-
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The Bucs ruled out CB Jamel Dean for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. That could be a massive loss for Tampa as he's one of their fastest cover corners. In addition to Dean, both Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith are questionable heading into the game. As always check back here for any status upgrades or downgrades tomorrow.