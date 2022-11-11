Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Knee/Hamstring

LP

Questionable

S Deon Bush

Knee

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Quad

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Abdomen

DNP

OUT

DT Khalen Saunders

NIR (Personal)

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Jerick McKinnon was downgraded to limited on Friday with a new hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable as a result. If he doesn’t play on Sunday it’ll be interesting to see how they handle his absence. Ronald Jones could be made active for the first time this season, but practice squad RB Wayne Gallman has a skillset that is closer to McKinnon’s skillset.

  • Mecole Hardman was officially ruled out for the Week 10 game against the Jaguars. This will mark the first game he missed in his entire NFL career. Andy Reid spoke about who could be used in his absence on Sunday.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

TE Evan Engram

Back

FP

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Concussion

LP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Evan Engram was upgraded to a full participant in practice and has no risk of missing the game.

  • Rayshawn Jenkins has until tomorrow to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

