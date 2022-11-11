Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP – RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Knee/Hamstring LP Questionable S Deon Bush Knee FP – TE Travis Kelce Neck FP – L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP – TE Jody Fortson Quad FP – WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP OUT DT Khalen Saunders NIR (Personal) FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Jerick McKinnon was downgraded to limited on Friday with a new hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable as a result. If he doesn’t play on Sunday it’ll be interesting to see how they handle his absence. Ronald Jones could be made active for the first time this season, but practice squad RB Wayne Gallman has a skillset that is closer to McKinnon’s skillset.

Mecole Hardman was officially ruled out for the Week 10 game against the Jaguars. This will mark the first game he missed in his entire NFL career. Andy Reid spoke about who could be used in his absence on Sunday.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation TE Evan Engram Back FP – S Rayshawn Jenkins Concussion LP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Evan Engram was upgraded to a full participant in practice and has no risk of missing the game.

Rayshawn Jenkins has until tomorrow to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire