Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

RB Darrel Williams

Toe

LP

Questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

DNP

OUT

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Calf

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Wrist

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Heel

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Hip

FP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Knee

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Glute

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual injury update on Friday. Nothing on the injury report was unexpected given his comments, but it is disappointing that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss his second postseason game in two seasons.

Steelers

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pec/Shoulder

FP

RB Najee Harris

Elbow

FP

Questionable

DB Arthur Maulet

Concussion

FP

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Ankle

FP

RG Trai Turner

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Steelers basically have a clean bill of healthy heading the playoff matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday. Najee Harris carries a questionable designation, but he was also available to comment to the media, which typically doesn’t happen with players who are at risk of being ruled out.

