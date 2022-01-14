Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation RB Darrel Williams Toe LP Questionable RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP OUT LT Orlando Brown Jr. Calf FP – LB Willie Gay Jr. Wrist FP – WR Tyreek Hill Heel FP – TE Travis Kelce Hip FP – S Tyrann Mathieu Knee FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP – OL Andrew Wylie Glute FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual injury update on Friday. Nothing on the injury report was unexpected given his comments, but it is disappointing that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss his second postseason game in two seasons.

Steelers

Player Injury Participation* Designation QB Ben Roethlisberger Pec/Shoulder FP – RB Najee Harris Elbow FP Questionable DB Arthur Maulet Concussion FP – LT Dan Moore Jr. Ankle FP – RG Trai Turner Knee FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Steelers basically have a clean bill of healthy heading the playoff matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday. Najee Harris carries a questionable designation, but he was also available to comment to the media, which typically doesn’t happen with players who are at risk of being ruled out.

