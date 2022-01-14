Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
RB Darrel Williams
Toe
LP
Questionable
Shoulder
DNP
OUT
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Calf
FP
–
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Wrist
FP
–
WR Tyreek Hill
Heel
FP
–
TE Travis Kelce
Hip
FP
–
S Tyrann Mathieu
Knee
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
–
OL Andrew Wylie
Glute
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual injury update on Friday. Nothing on the injury report was unexpected given his comments, but it is disappointing that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss his second postseason game in two seasons.
Steelers
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
QB Ben Roethlisberger
Pec/Shoulder
FP
–
RB Najee Harris
Elbow
FP
Questionable
DB Arthur Maulet
Concussion
FP
–
LT Dan Moore Jr.
Ankle
FP
–
RG Trai Turner
Knee
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Steelers basically have a clean bill of healthy heading the playoff matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday. Najee Harris carries a questionable designation, but he was also available to comment to the media, which typically doesn’t happen with players who are at risk of being ruled out.
