Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LB Ben Niemann

Ankle

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Knee

FP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Hand

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andy Reid said everyone who was available to do so practiced on Friday, and the injury report reflects that.

  • Anthony Hitchens was the lone addition to the injury report for Kansas City. He was a full participant in practice with a hand injury and carries no game status for Sunday.

  • The team removed CB Charvarius Ward and DL Chris Jones from the final injury report. Both players were limited on Thursday after returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • Reminder: Teams are not required to list the game status of players who are not on the 53-man roster (i.e. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and everyone else on the Reserve/COVID-19 list). They have until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow to activate those players. If they’re not activated tomorrow, they will be ruled out for Sunday.

Steelers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pec/Shoulder

FP

CB Joe Haden

NIR (Coaches Decision)

FP

LB Buddy Johnson

Foot

LP

OUT

TE Pat Friermuth

Concussion

DNP

Out

TE Kevin Rader

Hip

FP

DE Chris Wormley

Groin

DNP

OUT

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Illness

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Steelers ruled out three players for Sunday. Friermuth and Wormley are key losses on both sides of the ball. Buddy Johnson could also be a significant loss with LB Devin Bush and LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Their LB group now includes just Robert Spillane, Ulysses Gilbert and Joe Schobert.

1

1

