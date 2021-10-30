Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Saturday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Thursday — Friday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
DE Chris Jones
NIR / Groin / Wrist
FP
–
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
DNP
OUT
Triceps
DNP
OUT
Illness
FP
–
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
–
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
–
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
–
RB Darrel Williams
Hamstring
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Wrist
FP
–
QB Chad Henne
Finger
LP
–
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
LP
Questionable
Foot
LP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Both Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu were back at practice as full participants on Saturday. Neither player carries a game status designation for Monday night.
Mike Remmers and Charvarius Ward, who both popped up on the injury report on Friday, remain limited in practice. They’ll be questionable for Monday night. I wouldn’t be so sure that either player is good to go for the game, especially Ward.
Chad Henne, who injured his throwing finger on Friday was limited, but he doesn’t carry a game status designation.
Michael Burton, who missed last week with a pec injury, was a full participant in practice on Friday. He should be good to return to action in Week 8.
Khalen Saunders won’t play this week due to knee swelling. Anthony Hitchens will miss his second consecutive week with a tricep/elbow injury.
Giants
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
RB Saquon Barkley
Ankle
DNP
OUT
WR Kadarius Toney
Knee
LP
Questionable
WR Kenny Golladay
Ankle
DNP
OUT
LB Lorenzo Carter
Ankle
DNP
OUT
DB Nate Ebner
Ankle
DNP
OUT
TE Evan Engram
Calf
LP
–
WR Sterling Shepard
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
DT Danny Shelton
Pec
LP
–
TE Kaden Smith
Knee
DNP
Questionable
LB Carter Coughlin
Ankle
DNP
OUT
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Giants ruled out two big names on offense in Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. Kadarius Toney will be a game-time decision on Monday night. They could be without a lot of firepower on the offensive side of the ball.
Sterling Shepard and Kaden Smith are both listed as questionable for Week 8. Shepard was limited all week while Smith was a non-participant on Saturday.
The Giants also ruled out three defenders, which means they’ll be shorthanded on that side of the ball too. Nate Ebner and Carter Coughlin are depth, but Lorenzo Carter is their starting SAM linebacker.
