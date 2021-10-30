Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Saturday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Thursday — Friday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation DE Chris Jones NIR / Groin / Wrist FP – DT Khalen Saunders Knee DNP OUT LB Anthony Hitchens Triceps DNP OUT DB Tyrann Mathieu Illness FP – FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP – LG Joe Thuney Hand FP – TE Travis Kelce Neck FP – RB Darrel Williams Hamstring FP – RG Trey Smith Ankle FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Wrist FP – QB Chad Henne Finger LP – RT Mike Remmers Knee LP Questionable CB Charvarius Ward Foot LP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Both Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu were back at practice as full participants on Saturday. Neither player carries a game status designation for Monday night.

Mike Remmers and Charvarius Ward, who both popped up on the injury report on Friday, remain limited in practice. They’ll be questionable for Monday night. I wouldn’t be so sure that either player is good to go for the game, especially Ward.

Chad Henne, who injured his throwing finger on Friday was limited, but he doesn’t carry a game status designation.

Michael Burton, who missed last week with a pec injury, was a full participant in practice on Friday. He should be good to return to action in Week 8.

Khalen Saunders won’t play this week due to knee swelling. Anthony Hitchens will miss his second consecutive week with a tricep/elbow injury.

Giants

Player Injury Participation* Designation RB Saquon Barkley Ankle DNP OUT WR Kadarius Toney Knee LP Questionable WR Kenny Golladay Ankle DNP OUT LB Lorenzo Carter Ankle DNP OUT DB Nate Ebner Ankle DNP OUT TE Evan Engram Calf LP – WR Sterling Shepard Hamstring LP Questionable DT Danny Shelton Pec LP – TE Kaden Smith Knee DNP Questionable LB Carter Coughlin Ankle DNP OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Giants ruled out two big names on offense in Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. Kadarius Toney will be a game-time decision on Monday night. They could be without a lot of firepower on the offensive side of the ball.

Sterling Shepard and Kaden Smith are both listed as questionable for Week 8. Shepard was limited all week while Smith was a non-participant on Saturday.

The Giants also ruled out three defenders, which means they’ll be shorthanded on that side of the ball too. Nate Ebner and Carter Coughlin are depth, but Lorenzo Carter is their starting SAM linebacker.

