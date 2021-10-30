Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Saturday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: ThursdayFriday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DE Chris Jones

NIR / Groin / Wrist

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

DNP

OUT

LB Anthony Hitchens

Triceps

DNP

OUT

DB Tyrann Mathieu

Illness

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

RB Darrel Williams

Hamstring

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Wrist

FP

QB Chad Henne

Finger

LP

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

LP

Questionable

CB Charvarius Ward

Foot

LP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Both Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu were back at practice as full participants on Saturday. Neither player carries a game status designation for Monday night.

  • Mike Remmers and Charvarius Ward, who both popped up on the injury report on Friday, remain limited in practice. They’ll be questionable for Monday night. I wouldn’t be so sure that either player is good to go for the game, especially Ward.

  • Chad Henne, who injured his throwing finger on Friday was limited, but he doesn’t carry a game status designation.

  • Michael Burton, who missed last week with a pec injury, was a full participant in practice on Friday. He should be good to return to action in Week 8.

  • Khalen Saunders won’t play this week due to knee swelling. Anthony Hitchens will miss his second consecutive week with a tricep/elbow injury.

Giants

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

RB Saquon Barkley

Ankle

DNP

OUT

WR Kadarius Toney

Knee

LP

Questionable

WR Kenny Golladay

Ankle

DNP

OUT

LB Lorenzo Carter

Ankle

DNP

OUT

DB Nate Ebner

Ankle

DNP

OUT

TE Evan Engram

Calf

LP

WR Sterling Shepard

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

DT Danny Shelton

Pec

LP

TE Kaden Smith

Knee

DNP

Questionable

LB Carter Coughlin

Ankle

DNP

OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Giants ruled out two big names on offense in Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. Kadarius Toney will be a game-time decision on Monday night. They could be without a lot of firepower on the offensive side of the ball.

  • Sterling Shepard and Kaden Smith are both listed as questionable for Week 8. Shepard was limited all week while Smith was a non-participant on Saturday.

  • The Giants also ruled out three defenders, which means they’ll be shorthanded on that side of the ball too. Nate Ebner and Carter Coughlin are depth, but Lorenzo Carter is their starting SAM linebacker.

1

1

Recommended Stories