Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
Questionable
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
DNP
Doubtful
LB Anthony Hitchens
Abdomen
FP
-
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
-
TE Blake Bell
Ankle
FP
-
G Trey Smith
Wrist
FP
-
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Quad
FP
-
C Austin Blythe
Abdomen
FP
-
Quad
DNP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Frank Clark's other hamstring is acting up this week. He's been ruled doubtful after a limited practice on Thursday and not participating on Friday.
Charvarius Ward reported in with a quad injury at practice today per Andy Reid. He'll be listed as questionable.
Chris Jones was limited for a third consecutive practice on Friday. This wrist injury is seemingly something he's been dealing with all season. It was wrapped in each of the last two games that he has played.
Chargers
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
DT Justin Jones
Calf
DNP
Doubtful
CB Chris Harris Jr.
Shoulder
DNP
OUT
S Derwin James
Toe
FP
-
OLB Joey Bosa
Foot/Ankle
DNP
Questionable
LB Kenneth Murray
Ankle
FP
-
OG Matt Feiler
Ankle
FP
-
RB Austin Ekeler
Ankle
FP
-
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Joey Bosa didn't participate in practice all week, but is receiving a questionable designation. It's safe to say that he'll be a game-time decision with foot and ankle injuries.
Chris Harris has been ruled out and won't play on Sunday. That's a big loss for the secondary in Los Angeles.
Justin Jones is a long shot to play with a doubtful designation. This was expected heading into the practice week for Los Angeles.
