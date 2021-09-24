Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation DE Chris Jones Wrist LP Questionable DE Frank Clark Hamstring DNP Doubtful LB Anthony Hitchens Abdomen FP - DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP - TE Blake Bell Ankle FP - G Trey Smith Wrist FP - CB L'Jarius Sneed Quad FP - C Austin Blythe Abdomen FP - CB Charvarius Ward Quad DNP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Frank Clark's other hamstring is acting up this week. He's been ruled doubtful after a limited practice on Thursday and not participating on Friday.

Charvarius Ward reported in with a quad injury at practice today per Andy Reid. He'll be listed as questionable.

Chris Jones was limited for a third consecutive practice on Friday. This wrist injury is seemingly something he's been dealing with all season. It was wrapped in each of the last two games that he has played.

Chargers

Player Injury Participation* Designation DT Justin Jones Calf DNP Doubtful CB Chris Harris Jr. Shoulder DNP OUT S Derwin James Toe FP - OLB Joey Bosa Foot/Ankle DNP Questionable LB Kenneth Murray Ankle FP - OG Matt Feiler Ankle FP - RB Austin Ekeler Ankle FP -

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Joey Bosa didn't participate in practice all week, but is receiving a questionable designation. It's safe to say that he'll be a game-time decision with foot and ankle injuries.

Chris Harris has been ruled out and won't play on Sunday. That's a big loss for the secondary in Los Angeles.

Justin Jones is a long shot to play with a doubtful designation. This was expected heading into the practice week for Los Angeles.

