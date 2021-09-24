Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

Questionable

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

DNP

Doubtful

LB Anthony Hitchens

Abdomen

FP

-

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

-

TE Blake Bell

Ankle

FP

-

G Trey Smith

Wrist

FP

-

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Quad

FP

-

C Austin Blythe

Abdomen

FP

-

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

DNP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Frank Clark's other hamstring is acting up this week. He's been ruled doubtful after a limited practice on Thursday and not participating on Friday.

  • Charvarius Ward reported in with a quad injury at practice today per Andy Reid. He'll be listed as questionable.

  • Chris Jones was limited for a third consecutive practice on Friday. This wrist injury is seemingly something he's been dealing with all season. It was wrapped in each of the last two games that he has played.

Chargers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DT Justin Jones

Calf

DNP

Doubtful

CB Chris Harris Jr.

Shoulder

DNP

OUT

S Derwin James

Toe

FP

-

OLB Joey Bosa

Foot/Ankle

DNP

Questionable

LB Kenneth Murray

Ankle

FP

-

OG Matt Feiler

Ankle

FP

-

RB Austin Ekeler

Ankle

FP

-

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Joey Bosa didn't participate in practice all week, but is receiving a questionable designation. It's safe to say that he'll be a game-time decision with foot and ankle injuries.

  • Chris Harris has been ruled out and won't play on Sunday. That's a big loss for the secondary in Los Angeles.

  • Justin Jones is a long shot to play with a doubtful designation. This was expected heading into the practice week for Los Angeles.

