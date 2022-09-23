Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
WR Justin Watson
Chest
FP
–
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
–
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
–
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Hip
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
–
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Knee
FP
–
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
OUT
DE Mike Danna
Calf
DNP
OUT
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Danna is quietly a big loss for Kansas City. He is third on the team in total pressures with eight so far this season. Malik Herring will fill in per Andy Reid.
As for Butker, Andy Reid said he’s making progress. Reid called his injury, “a pretty good sprain.” He said he’d have a chance next week.
Hardman was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He’s a full go for Week 3.
Colts
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
OUT
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
FP
–
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
FP
–
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
LP
Questionable
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
FP
–
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
OUT
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
–
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
–
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Despite participating in practice all week, LB Shaquille Leonard remains out. That’s a huge break for the Chiefs offense.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce carry no game status designation for Week 3. Short of a major setback, both players will return to the lineup for Indy.
DE Yannick Ngakoue is listed as questionable as he deals with a back injury. I get the sense he’ll be a true game-time decision for the Colts.