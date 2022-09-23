Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player Injury Participation* Designation WR Justin Watson Chest FP – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP – WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP – WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hip FP – RG Trey Smith Ankle FP – LT Orlando Brown Jr. Knee FP – K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP OUT DE Mike Danna Calf DNP OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Danna is quietly a big loss for Kansas City. He is third on the team in total pressures with eight so far this season. Malik Herring will fill in per Andy Reid.

As for Butker, Andy Reid said he’s making progress. Reid called his injury, “a pretty good sprain.” He said he’d have a chance next week.

Hardman was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He’s a full go for Week 3.

Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP OUT WR Michael Pittman Jr. Quad FP – DT DeForest Buckner Hip FP – DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP Questionable WR Alec Pierce Concussion FP – LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP OUT LB Zaire Franklin Shoulder FP – S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP – DT Grover Stewart Shoulder FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Despite participating in practice all week, LB Shaquille Leonard remains out. That’s a huge break for the Chiefs offense.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce carry no game status designation for Week 3. Short of a major setback, both players will return to the lineup for Indy.

DE Yannick Ngakoue is listed as questionable as he deals with a back injury. I get the sense he’ll be a true game-time decision for the Colts.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire