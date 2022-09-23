Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

WR Justin Watson

Chest

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Hip

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

OUT

DE Mike Danna

Calf

DNP

OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Danna is quietly a big loss for Kansas City. He is third on the team in total pressures with eight so far this season. Malik Herring will fill in per Andy Reid.

  • As for Butker, Andy Reid said he’s making progress. Reid called his injury, “a pretty good sprain.” He said he’d have a chance next week.

  • Hardman was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He’s a full go for Week 3.

Colts

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

OUT

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Quad

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Hip

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

LP

Questionable

WR Alec Pierce

Concussion

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

OUT

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Despite participating in practice all week, LB Shaquille Leonard remains out. That’s a huge break for the Chiefs offense.

  • WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce carry no game status designation for Week 3. Short of a major setback, both players will return to the lineup for Indy.

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue is listed as questionable as he deals with a back injury. I get the sense he’ll be a true game-time decision for the Colts.

