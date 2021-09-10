Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
C Austin Blythe
Abdomen
DNP
OUT
WR Mecole Hardman
Oblique
FP
-
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
Hip
LP
Questionable
RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif
Hand
FP
-
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle
FP
-
OL Mike Remmers
Knee
FP
-
RG Trey Smith
Shoulder
FP
-
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Derrick Nnadi and Frank Clark are both at risk of missing the game. The Chiefs' coaching staff sounded optimistic about Clark playing, but Nnadi sat out the preseason with hip pointer. He could still be a week away.
Austin Blythe is ruled out of the game after a planned rest day on Friday's practice. He is also likely a week away from returning to action for Kansas City.
Tyrann Mathieu doesn't have to be listed on the injury report. He still has a chance to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and play.
Browns
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Illness
LP
Questionable
LB Tony Fields II
Illness
DNP
OUT
OL Michael Dunn
Back
LP
OUT
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Knee
LP
Questionable
DB Grant Delpit
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
WR Rashard Higgins
Hamstring
FP
-
DB Ronnie Harrison
Ankle
LP
Questionable
C J.C. Tretter
Knee
LP
Questionable
CB Greedy Williams
Groin
FP
-
CB Troy Hill
Hamstring
FP
-
LB Sione Takitaki
Hamstring
FP
-
K Chase McLaughlin
Hamstring
FP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Kicker Chase McLaughlin was a late addition to the injury report for the Browns with a right hamstring injury. The Browns added some competition, signing Chris Naggar to the practice squad after McLaughlin missed some kicks during the preseason.
