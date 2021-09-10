Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

C Austin Blythe

Abdomen

DNP

OUT

WR Mecole Hardman

Oblique

FP

-

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

LP

Questionable

RG Laurent Duverany-Tardif

Hand

FP

-

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle

FP

-

OL Mike Remmers

Knee

FP

-

RG Trey Smith

Shoulder

FP

-

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Derrick Nnadi and Frank Clark are both at risk of missing the game. The Chiefs' coaching staff sounded optimistic about Clark playing, but Nnadi sat out the preseason with hip pointer. He could still be a week away.

  • Austin Blythe is ruled out of the game after a planned rest day on Friday's practice. He is also likely a week away from returning to action for Kansas City.

  • Tyrann Mathieu doesn't have to be listed on the injury report. He still has a chance to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and play.

Browns

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Illness

LP

Questionable

LB Tony Fields II

Illness

DNP

OUT

OL Michael Dunn

Back

LP

OUT

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Knee

LP

Questionable

DB Grant Delpit

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

WR Rashard Higgins

Hamstring

FP

-

DB Ronnie Harrison

Ankle

LP

Questionable

C J.C. Tretter

Knee

LP

Questionable

CB Greedy Williams

Groin

FP

-

CB Troy Hill

Hamstring

FP

-

LB Sione Takitaki

Hamstring

FP

-

K Chase McLaughlin

Hamstring

FP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

