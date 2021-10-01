Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
Concussion
DNP
OUT
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Groin
FP
–
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
FP
–
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
Quad
LP
Questionable
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
–
WR Mecole Hardman
Hip
FP
–
WR Tyreek Hill
Rib
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Quad
FP
–
WR Demarcus Robinson
Knee
FP
–
DB Chris Lammons
Bicep
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Rashad Fenton remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was ruled out. With Charvarius Ward also questionable, it puts the Chiefs in a tricky situation with their cornerback group in Week 4.
Both Chris Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. practiced in full on Friday and carry no game status designations.
Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
OT Jordan Mailata
Knee
DNP
OUT
OL Landon Dickerson
Hip
FP
–
S Marcus Epps
Shoulder
FP
–
OT Lane Johnson
Ankle
FP
–
C Jason Kelce
Foot/Rest
FP
–
S Rodney McLeod
Knee
FP
–
LB Davion Taylor
Calf
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Andre Dillard will start in place of injured LT Jordan Mailata.
Rodney McLeod will make his first start of the season for the Eagles, providing a big boost to the defensive secondary.
1
1