Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB Rashad Fenton Concussion DNP OUT LT Orlando Brown Jr. Groin FP – DE Chris Jones Wrist FP – DE Frank Clark Hamstring LP Questionable CB Charvarius Ward Quad LP Questionable DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP – WR Mecole Hardman Hip FP – WR Tyreek Hill Rib FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Quad FP – WR Demarcus Robinson Knee FP – DB Chris Lammons Bicep FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Rashad Fenton remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was ruled out. With Charvarius Ward also questionable, it puts the Chiefs in a tricky situation with their cornerback group in Week 4.

Both Chris Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. practiced in full on Friday and carry no game status designations.

Eagles

Player Injury Participation* Designation OT Jordan Mailata Knee DNP OUT OL Landon Dickerson Hip FP – S Marcus Epps Shoulder FP – OT Lane Johnson Ankle FP – C Jason Kelce Foot/Rest FP – S Rodney McLeod Knee FP – LB Davion Taylor Calf FP –

Andre Dillard will start in place of injured LT Jordan Mailata.

Rodney McLeod will make his first start of the season for the Eagles, providing a big boost to the defensive secondary.

1