Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB Rashad Fenton

Concussion

DNP

OUT

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Groin

FP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

FP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

LP

Questionable

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Rib

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Quad

FP

WR Demarcus Robinson

Knee

FP

DB Chris Lammons

Bicep

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Rashad Fenton remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was ruled out. With Charvarius Ward also questionable, it puts the Chiefs in a tricky situation with their cornerback group in Week 4.

  • Both Chris Jones and Orlando Brown Jr. practiced in full on Friday and carry no game status designations.

Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

OT Jordan Mailata

Knee

DNP

OUT

OL Landon Dickerson

Hip

FP

S Marcus Epps

Shoulder

FP

OT Lane Johnson

Ankle

FP

C Jason Kelce

Foot/Rest

FP

S Rodney McLeod

Knee

FP

LB Davion Taylor

Calf

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andre Dillard will start in place of injured LT Jordan Mailata.

  • Rodney McLeod will make his first start of the season for the Eagles, providing a big boost to the defensive secondary.

