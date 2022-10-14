Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Hamstring/Quad FP – WR Skyy Moore Ankle FP – WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP – LB Nick Bolton Quad FP – TE Travis Kelce Hip/Back FP – RG Trey Smith Pec FP – DE Mike Danna Calf FP – DE Frank Clark Illness FP – K Harrison Butker Left Ankle FP – S Bryan Cook Concussion DNP OUT CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP OUT CB Chris Lammons Hip pointer FP – DT Tershawn Wharton Left Knee DNP OUT S Justin Reid Hand FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief injury update on Friday. You can read his comments here, including info on Trent McDuffie’s status.

Mike Danna, Trey Smith and Harrison Butker will all be making their return from injury in Week 6.

Bills

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB Cam Lewis Forearm FP – WR Isaiah McKenzie Concussion FP – DT Ed Oliver Ankle FP – CB Christian Benford Hand LP – LB Tremaine Edwards Hamstring FP – CB Kaiir Elam Foot FP – DT DaQuan Jones Hip FP – TE Dawson Knox Foot/Hamstring LP – LB Von Miller Rest – – C Mitch More Elbow FP – DT Jordan Phillips Hamstring LP Questionable S Jordan Poyer Ribs FP – RB Taiwan Jones Knee LP – WR Jake Kumerow Ankle DNP OUT OG Rodger Saffold Rest – – WR Stefon Diggs Rest DNP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bills HC Sean McDermott would only rule out Jake Kumerow, giving everyone else a shot to play on Sunday. Buffalo is much healthier now than they’ve been the past few weeks.

