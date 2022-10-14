Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Hamstring/Quad

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Ankle

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

LB Nick Bolton

Quad

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Hip/Back

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

FP

DE Frank Clark

Illness

FP

K Harrison Butker

Left Ankle

FP

S Bryan Cook

Concussion

DNP

OUT

CB Rashad Fenton

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

CB Chris Lammons

Hip pointer

FP

DT Tershawn Wharton

Left Knee

DNP

OUT

S Justin Reid

Hand

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief injury update on Friday. You can read his comments here, including info on Trent McDuffie’s status.

  • Mike Danna, Trey Smith and Harrison Butker will all be making their return from injury in Week 6.

Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB Cam Lewis

Forearm

FP

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Concussion

FP

DT Ed Oliver

Ankle

FP

CB Christian Benford

Hand

LP

LB Tremaine Edwards

Hamstring

FP

CB Kaiir Elam

Foot

FP

DT DaQuan Jones

Hip

FP

TE Dawson Knox

Foot/Hamstring

LP

LB Von Miller

Rest

C Mitch More

Elbow

FP

DT Jordan Phillips

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

S Jordan Poyer

Ribs

FP

RB Taiwan Jones

Knee

LP

WR Jake Kumerow

Ankle

DNP

OUT

OG Rodger Saffold

Rest

WR Stefon Diggs

Rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Bills HC Sean McDermott would only rule out Jake Kumerow, giving everyone else a shot to play on Sunday. Buffalo is much healthier now than they’ve been the past few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories