Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Hamstring/Quad
FP
–
WR Skyy Moore
Ankle
FP
–
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
–
LB Nick Bolton
Quad
FP
–
TE Travis Kelce
Hip/Back
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Pec
FP
–
DE Mike Danna
Calf
FP
–
DE Frank Clark
Illness
FP
–
K Harrison Butker
Left Ankle
FP
–
S Bryan Cook
Concussion
DNP
OUT
CB Rashad Fenton
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
CB Chris Lammons
Hip pointer
FP
–
DT Tershawn Wharton
Left Knee
DNP
OUT
S Justin Reid
Hand
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief injury update on Friday. You can read his comments here, including info on Trent McDuffie’s status.
Mike Danna, Trey Smith and Harrison Butker will all be making their return from injury in Week 6.
Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
CB Cam Lewis
Forearm
FP
–
WR Isaiah McKenzie
Concussion
FP
–
DT Ed Oliver
Ankle
FP
–
CB Christian Benford
Hand
LP
–
LB Tremaine Edwards
Hamstring
FP
–
CB Kaiir Elam
Foot
FP
–
DT DaQuan Jones
Hip
FP
–
TE Dawson Knox
Foot/Hamstring
LP
–
LB Von Miller
Rest
–
–
C Mitch More
Elbow
FP
–
DT Jordan Phillips
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
S Jordan Poyer
Ribs
FP
–
RB Taiwan Jones
Knee
LP
–
WR Jake Kumerow
Ankle
DNP
OUT
OG Rodger Saffold
Rest
–
–
WR Stefon Diggs
Rest
DNP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Bills HC Sean McDermott would only rule out Jake Kumerow, giving everyone else a shot to play on Sunday. Buffalo is much healthier now than they’ve been the past few weeks.