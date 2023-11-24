Final injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will end its 2023 football regular season on the road against the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC). The game comes less than two weeks after the firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher, who was two games away from finishing his sixth season at the helm.

In interim head coach Elijah Robinson’s first game in his new role, the Aggies defeated Abilene Christian, 38-10, behind a 21-3 second-half scoring run in the final game in Kyle Field this season. An all-walk-on kickoff team fielded late in the fourth quarter was truly one of the best moments you will witness all season.

While this game has no bearing on the Aggies’ bowl eligibility after winning their 7th game last weekend, defeating the best offense in college football behind the arm and legs of senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Jayden Daniels is a significant achievement amid all the chaos surrounding who will succeed Fisher at the helm in the coming days.

On Monday, Robinson stated that quarterback Max Johnson, who has missed A&M’s last two games with a rib injury, is doubtful to start against the Tigers, placing sophomore signal-caller Jaylen Henderson in the driver’s seat for his third consecutive start. Starting cornerback Josh DeBerry is also questionable about returning after joining Johnson on the injury list after the loss to Ole Miss.

Sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart’s status with the team after rumors indicated that he will not travel to Baton Rouge has no factual basis as of now. Nothing is set in stone until the Aggies take the field for pre-game warmups on Saturday.

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT., and ESPN will carry the game.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire