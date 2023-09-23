Final injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Texas A&M (2-1) will take on the visiting Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday afternoon inside Kyle Field, and yes, it’s going to be a scorcher, as temperatures will be as high as 95 degrees, and even hotter on the field.

Both programs are coming off wins against lesser opponents, as the Aggies blew out UL Monroe 47-3 last Saturday, while the Tigers downed Samford 45-13 to stay perfect on the season, setting up for one of the most challenging matchups to predict at the start of SEC play.

While Texas A&M’s defense has been less than exceptional, quarterback Conner Weigman tore the Warhawks secondary to shreds, throwing for an efficient 25/29, 337 yards, and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard rushing score, further proving that the Aggies offense will be their predominate strength in 2023.

Earlier this week, head coach Jimbo Fisher provided a brief update regarding the injury report after several players sat down last weekend, headlined by star wide receiver Evan Stewart, starting center Bryce Foster, and freshman tackle Chase Bisontis.

While Stewart, Foster, and Bisontis are primed to return to the lineup against Auburn, starting right tackle Reuben Fatheree II is reportedly still in the process of rehabbing before he can fully return, according to Fisher during his weekly SEC teleconference:

“I do not know. That will be up to his development on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis we are seeing. But he is practicing well, doing well, getting better each and every day and we will see as that goes.”

Noah Thomas left mid-game due to a lower body stinger but will reportedly return as well, as the Aggies’ entire wide receiver depth chart will be available against the Tigers.

For Auburn, linebacker Austin Keys will miss the game, and most notably, starting cornerback Keitonte Scott will also miss the game as a late scratch this week.

Texas A&M will host the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m., where it will air on ESPN.

