Final injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is fresh off its difficult loss to Alabama on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Crimson Tide 26-20 in front of a sold-out Kyle Field.

While the loss to the Crimson Tide remains their only conference blemish, the Aggies are still in the thick of the SEC West race. Still, the road only gets more demanding as they will now travel to face the Tennesse Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in Knoxville (TN). On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher provided several updates regarding Texas A&M’s injury report before the team headed to Knoxville, and as of Friday, expect to see the same names make the list.

First off, star sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart, who sustained an ankle injury two weeks prior in the win vs. Arkansas, is good to go for Saturday, which, of course, is huge for an offense that needs to rediscover their explosive downfield passing game.

Finally revealing the status of right tackle Reuben Fatheree II and former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes, Fisher stated that Fatheree is “still rehabbing,” with a chance to make his debut sooner than later, but is confirmed out against the Volunteers. Concerning Grimes, a lower leg injury has kept him indefinitely sidelined, as the Aggies struggling secondary has sorely missed his presence.

For Tennessee, the injury list remains the same outside of any last-minute changes before the 2:30 p.m. CT. Kickoff.

OL Andrej Karic (Questionable, undisclosed)

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (Probable, undisclosed)

DB Christian Charles (Out, ankle)

WR Bru McCoy (Out, ankle)

LB Kwauze Garland (Out, unknown)

LB Keenan Pili (Out, upper body)

RB DeSean Bishop (Out, ankle)

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire