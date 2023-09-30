Final injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) took care of business last Saturday after defeating the visiting Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC) 27-10 behind backup quarterback Max Johnson’s second-half heroics after starting signal-caller Conner Weigman sustained an ankle injury late in the first half.

This Saturday, Texas A&M will travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) in one of the more heated rivalries in college football.

After Monday’s press conference, head coach Jimbo Fisher reported that Weigman’s initial injury prognosis was “day-to-day.” Yet, Wednesday’s gutwrenching report by Houston Chronicle Brent Zwerneman detailed that his ankle injury might be worse than we thought, as the final blow was confirmed by TexAgs’ Billy Liucci that the ascending sophomore signal called sustained a broken bone in his foot that will take an estimated 3.5 months to heal, ultimately ending his 2023 season.

Veteran quarterback Max Johnson will now take over for the rest of the 2023 slate. As most Aggies fans already know, the son of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson is by far the best backup in college football and is more than capable of helping the Aggies accomplish their goals.

The good news on the injury front? Fisher confirmed that Sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas is set to return on Saturday, while right tackle Reuben Fatheree II is reportedly still rehabbing from his spring knee injury, as his debut in the starting lineup will likely have to wait another week. Starting safety Jardin Gilbert will also likely miss his second consecutive game.

For Arkansas, star running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is still questionable for Saturday but will likely play, while wide receiver Sam Mbake is listed as out.

