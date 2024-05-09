Final high school boys lacrosse stats for 2024 season
May 8—Goals Name, School Goals Preston Blue, University 53 Drew Zelch, Chagrin Falls 43 Mason Miller, Riverside 42 Dylan Lulow, Riverside 38 Andrew Voinovich, University 34 Ryan Solganik, Hawken 32 Tommy Garvey, Kenston 32 Nico Alvarez, University 32 Nick Snyder, Chardon 30 Jacob Kay, Chagrin Falls 29 Jack Bryner, Kenston 29 Charlie Thompson, Kenston 29 Trip [...]
