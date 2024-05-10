Final girls lacrosse Top of the Crop for the 2024 season

May 9—TOP OF THE CROP

Girls lacrosse

1: (1) Chardon (10-4)

2: (2) Chagrin Falls (8-5)

3: (3) Kenston (10-6)

4: (4) Riverside (12-4)

5: (NR) Gilmour (11-5)

Dropped out: West Geauga (7-4)

Watch list: West Geauga, Lake Catholic (7-7)

Crop comments: Chardon finished the regular season with wins over Uniontown Lake and Avon. The Hilltoppers aim to return to the regional finals as they did last season. ... Chagrin Falls grinded out a 5-1 victory over NDCL and carried that into a senior night victory over Cleveland Heights. On tap for the Tigers is a trip to Hathaway Brown, which could be a regional round preview. ... Riverside recovered from a loss to Kenston with a commanding 15-3 win over Green. The Beavers have made strides this season, and next up is a contest with fellow upstart West Geauga to close the regular season. ... Gilmour has found its way back into the win column, and the attack has been rolling. The Lancers have recorded 15 or more goals in their last three contests and finish the regular season with a trip to NDCL on May 9.