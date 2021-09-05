Final game grades, report card for Wisconsin vs. Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their season-opening contest against Penn State yesterday, as red-zone woes wasted a masterful performance from Jim Leonhard’s defense.

The loss sets Wisconsin back in the Big Ten West, as they saw division rival Iowa come away with a decisive victory over Indiana.

To the naked eye, Wisconsin played a pretty good game yesterday. The defense dominated up front, the running game was good enough and the Badgers traveled to the red zone all day long.

However, the game was largely decided by the Badgers only scoring 7 total points in 4 trips within the Penn State 10 yard line.

List

Five takeaways from Wisconsin's 16-10 loss to Penn State

Throughout the season, I’ll run through the film on my Twitter account early in the week, then grade out each position group and player.

Here’s my final game grades and full report card for Wisconsin vs. Penn State:

Quarterback -- D

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Graham Mertz — D Graham Mertz's performance showed shades of last year as he struggled to finish drives, made a few questionable decisions and was inaccurate in crucial moments. Where I will defend him: the offensive line did a poor job giving him enough time to get a rhythm and consistently complete passes. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434552719738540040 But in the red zone, there were several instances where he failed to see a Penn State defender and forced the ball into a nonexistent window. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434570897147547650 https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434557229361926151 The next step for him is consistently making instant reads in the red zone, finding the right throwing windows and finishing drives. The Badgers only scored 7 points during four trips inside the Penn State 10 yard-line, and a solid amount of it was due to Mertz struggling to make good reads. Even with all of that red area struggling, again some of which was due to inconsistent offensive line play, Mertz had an open Chimere Dike in the end zone with 30 seconds left in the game. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434571711769452545 Mertz needs groups next to him to play better moving forward, but there is also still room for growth for the sophomore quarterback.

Running Back -- B+

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Mellusi -- B+ Isaac Guerendo -- B The mystery here was Jalen Berger not receiving a single carry. But of the two that saw carries, we saw some really good things. Mellusi showed why he was a four-star recruit with decisive cuts, good vision and a great burst through the line. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434547144426393604 Both his specific play and final stat line of 31 carries, 121 yards and 1 touchdown should make Badger fans confident in where the running game stands moving forward. And, yet again, a lot of the success came even with the offensive line struggling throughout the contest.

Fullback -- C

FB John Chenal, S Travian Blaylock

John Chenal -- C It was an okay day for the fullback room. John Chenal was 1/2 in moving the chains in short yardage, and the blocking was neither great nor bad. The only play to highlight here is the fumbled exchange late in the game. Was it Chenal's fault? I'm not sure. But it was an absolutely critical play at that point in the contest. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434569622070628355

Wide Receiver -- B

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) catches a pass just short of the end zone while being covered by Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Danny Davis -- A Kendric Pryor -- B- Chimere Dike -- B- Danny Davis showed out against the Penn State secondary, catching 8 passes for 99 yards. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434568937329635334 Pryor made a few plays carrying the football and Dike put himself in position to make plays, Mertz just missed him a few times. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434571711769452545 But overall, there wasn't much an impact to be made by the wide receivers given the team's struggles up front and Mertz's occasional struggles getting them the football. The thing to highlight here is how good Davis was---something which is a great sign after he missed much of training camp.

Tight End -- B

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is tackled after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Ferguson -- B Ferguson made a few tremendous plays on balls from Graham Mertz, though the only thing we missed was it happening in the end zone. Massive credit goes to the Penn State linebackers for their coverage on the tight end. I expect those red-zone looks will result in touchdowns in the coming weeks.

Offensive Line -- F

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz benefits from protection by offensive lineman Michael Furtney (74) while making a throw during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The unit as a whole struggled all game to move bodies off the line and give Graham Mertz time to make throws and get a rhythm. LT Tyler Beach looked off in his first game after missing most of training camp, Joe Rudolph rotated LG, C and RG throughout the game and the unit made crucial mistakes during the most significant moments of the contest. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434546270660612096

Offense -- 50

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Before the red zone, it was a fine overall performance from the offense. 359 total yards, nearly 43 minutes of possession, 174 yards on the ground and consistent work to get the ball down inside the 20. As chronicled, though, the unit could not get anything going in the red zone. Four total trips within the Penn State 10 yard line, 7 points. That's not a winning formula against any team on the schedule, let alone one of the best the Badgers will play. The group will need a bounce-back effort against Eastern Michigan next weekend before a bye week and traveling to Chicago to take on Notre Dame.

Defense End & Nose Tackle -- A

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Keeanu Benton -- A Isaiah Mullens -- B+ Matt Henningsen -- B Wisconsin's defensive front made winning plays all day long. Keeanu Benton showed that the offseason hype is real, Isaiah Mullens showed real promise rushing the passer and the group led the Badger defense to only allowing 50 rushing yards on 2.8 yards-per-rush and recording 7 tackles-for-loss. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434551287761326087 https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434548937499815936 The group is a real strength for Jim Leonhard's unit.

Outside Linebacker -- B+

Wisconsin Badgers football's Nick Herbig (19) attempts to tackle Penn State's Noah Cain (21) during their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Madison, Wis. Penn State won the game 16-10. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Nick Herbig -- B+ Noah Burks -- B+ Nick Herbig was tremendous rushing the passer and disrupting the Nittany Lion offense. Was it not for two crucial missed tackles down the stretch of the game, it would've been an "A" performance. Those missed tackles proved costly, though, as they helped Penn State to crucial late-game points. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434559962752167946 Burks also had a solid contest, getting in the backfield for 2 tackles-for-loss and taking away Sean Clifford's reads in important situations. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434544705723842562

Inside Linebacker -- B+

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Sanborn -- A Mike Maskalunas -- B Jack Sanborn is just flat-out great. Even with Leo Chenal out, he flew around the field and made impact play after impact play. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434544705723842562 Maskalunas was fine in relief for Chenal, though the Badgers will be excited to get him back on the field.

Cornerback -- B+

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Caesar Williams -- A- Faion Hicks -- B Wisconsin's top cornerback duo did a great job battling with Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. Were it not for two big coverage busts in the second half, the secondary would've boasted a complete game. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434565070223196169

Safety -- B

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) hauls in a 53-yard pass while being covered by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Nelson -- B+ Collin Wilder -- B The safety duo, like the cornerbacks, had a really solid game aside from the two big coverage busts. The only spotlight here is a possible missed opportunity by Nelson early in the contest. But he still led the team in tackles with 6 and had a big impact in many areas of the game. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434548937499815936 John Torchio also saw some time and played well.

Pass Rush -- A+

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) sacks Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2 sacks don't tell the whole story here, as the Badger pass rush found success all day long against the Penn State offensive line. Mullens and Benton disrupted in the middle, Nick Herbig showed some flashes of great pass-rush moves and Sanborn excelled from the second level. After Wisconsin struggled at times in the department last season, 2021 is shaping up to be a bounce-back campaign in a big way.

Defense -- 88

Wisconsin Badgers football's Noah Burks (41) and Matt Henningsen (92) tackle Penn Stateâ€™s Noah Cain (21) during their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Madison, Wis. Penn State won the game 16-10. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The defense was really solid yesterday, even without star linebacker Leo Chenal. They held Penn State to 16 total points, just 3/13 on third down, 50 rushing yards, 2.8 yards-per-carry and 17 minutes of possession. The only thing we didn't see was a big turnover. The Badgers were in a position to get one with consistent quarterback pressure, Sean Clifford just did a great job protecting the ball and not forcing throws. We knew the defense would be solid with eight starters returning. Saturday saw the group meet every expectation.

Special Teams -- C+

Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout (98) misses an extra point during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Although Collin Larsh connected on an important 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, the Badgers did have a short kick blocked in the first quarter and couldn't do much in the return game. Andy Vujnovich did finish with 46.7 yards-per-punt and there were not any major gaffes. It was just a fine, pedestrian day on special teams. Honestly, it's an outcome you'll take as opposed to a unit possibly making a mistake and losing a game.

Overall Performance -- C-

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The positives were great---the pass rush up front, Sanborn at inside linebacker, the defense as a whole and Chez Mellusi carrying the football. But the negatives obviously outweighed them, as Wisconsin's struggles in the red zone ended up losing the football game. Yes, a win would make this discussion a bit different. But I still think there were a lot of positives to take into next week and the rest of Big Ten play.

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1