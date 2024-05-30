Final foursome: Lobo women sign four guards to fill out roster

May 29—The last four puzzle pieces are now secure for the 2024-25 University of New Mexico women's basketball team.

Next for coach Mike Bradbury and his staff: fitting the pieces together.

UNM announced what will likely be its last set of roster additions Wednesday with a diverse foursome of guards. Two are Division I transfers, while the other two will arrive in Albuquerque as freshmen from Europe.

They are:

—Alyssa Hargrove — 5-foot-8 senior transfer from Austin Peay State. Came off the bench last season, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals. Spent prior two seasons at Stetson where she was a regular starter, averaged 8.6 points and earned Atlantic Sun All-Freshman Team honors.

—Drew Jordon — 5-11 sophomore transfer who played in all 28 games at Wagner last season, averaging 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest. Adept at attacking the basket, she led her team in made free throws (second in attempts) despite ranking seventh in minutes played.

—Nayli Padilla Chinea — 5-10 combo guard from Barrio de la Salud, Spain who goes by Nayli Padilla. She has played for several Spanish women's teams, including SPAR Gran Canaria where she was teammates with numerous older players, including former Boise State standout Jade Loville. Padilla earned a spot on Spain's U18 squad in 2023.

—Lilli Haakarainen — 5-7 shooting guard from Kotka, Finland, who served as team captain for HBA-Marsky in her country's top women's league. She averaged 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season and shot 37% from 3-point range. Previously competed in Finland's Youth National Program.

Asked to sum up his latest group of signees, Bradbury laughed.

"Well, it's a diverse group," he said. "I think we got bigger and longer at the guard spots, which helps us defensively. Alyssa has a lot of experience at the D-I level, and Drew played a lot as a freshman. Lilli and Nayli will be freshmen but they've played at a high level in Europe and have a ton of upside."

The influx of guards caps a remarkably busy spring recruiting season for UNM in the age of the NCAA transfer portal. After losing 10 members of last season's roster for various reasons, the Lobos have added 10 newcomers for 2024-25.

Previously announced signees are freshmen guards Reza Po and Joana Magalhães, junior-college transfers Destinee Hooks and Lydie Mwamba (both wings) and D-I transfer posts Clarissa Craig (Cincinnati) and Amhyia Moreland (San Jose State).

With four returners Viané Cumber, Hulda Joaquim, Lara Langermann and Paris Lauro, UNM has 14 players on its roster for next season and is not actively recruiting, Bradbury said.

The Lobos' summer workouts begin June 3, but it will be a while before all 14 Lobos are on the court together. Including Langermann (Germany) and Magalhães (Portugal), UNM now has four European players, all of whom are competing for national teams this summer and are expected to arrive in Albuquerque in August. Hooks, who is completing summer coursework, also will join the Lobos in August.

Even when all the pieces come together, Bradbury expects it may take time to effectively solve the Lobos' personnel puzzle. At this point, starting positions and player rotations are up for grabs.

"We'll be bigger inside and at the guard spots, probably more athletic overall," Bradbury said, "but we also have a lot of younger players who don't have a lot of Division I experience. It may take a while to find our stride, but I really like the group we've put together. As a staff, we're excited."

LONG-DISTANCE RECRUITING: While less complicated than it was during the pandemic, recruiting international players remains a challenge. UNM learned about new signees Padilla and Haakarainen through contacts and followed up with extensive video study. Both players committed without having made a campus visit.

"We heard about Lilli from one of my former players at Xavier (Reetta Piipari)," Bradbury said. "She's an assistant coach with Finland's national program. I called her and told her we needed guards and she told me about Lilli."

Padilla was recommended to UNM's coaches by the same contacts who connected them with Spanish prospect and three-year Lobo Paula Reus.

CHANGING PLACES: Former Lobo and Volcano Vista alum Natalia Chavez recently signed to play at Abilene Christian next season. Fellow UNM transfer Nahawa Diarra-Berthe, meanwhile, has committed to play at Mercer.

Four other players on UNM's roster last season previously signed with other programs: Jaelyn Bates (Jacksonville), Hannah Robbins (Montana State), Nyah Wilson (Missouri) and Reus (Loyola Marymount).

As of Wednesday, more than 1,350 D-I women's players were listed on various online transfer sites, including 37 from Mountain West schools.

In addition to transfers, UNM had three players from last season's roster who opted to forego their remaining eligibility. Aniyah Augmon will be an assistant coach at Albuquerque Academy next season. Gianna McManaman will remain at UNM as a student, and Charlotte Kohl is returning to her native Germany.