Final Four updates: UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State hold first practices

The NCAA Tournament will crown a new champion as the Final Four concludes the season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The teams in the Final Four include No. 1 UConn (35-3), No. 1 Purdue (33-4), No. 4 Alabama (25-11) and No. 11 NC State (26-14). Purdue vs. NC State and UConn vs. Alabama are on Saturday, April 6, with the National Championship on Monday, April 8.

Events around the Valley for fans to attend include the March Madness Music Festival and the Final Four Fan Fest in Phoenix.

Follow The Republic reporters for live updates across the Valley this weekend as March Madness nears its end.

How to attend Final Four Fan Fest in Phoenix

While the vast majority of the Final Four hoopla will be taking place in Glendale, that doesn't mean downtown Phoenix is losing out on any of the fun.

The Phoenix Convention Center will be the hub for all fan events over the weekend including games, autograph signings, special appearances by celebrities and athletes and more.

Our guide to the 2024 Final Four Fan Fest has everything you need to know about tickets and what you can do.

UConn men's team arrives after plane issues, weather delay

UConn's men's basketball team safely arrived in Phoenix on Thursday at 3:15 a.m. (Arizona time) after enduring one plane having mechanical problems, then a second plane with a minor issue to go with a two-hour weather delay.

But the defending national champion and No. 1 Huskies (35-3) are here now to get ready for Saturday's Final Four at Glendale's State Farm Stadium against Alabama.

The team was set to have practice later on Thursday.

Alabama players collect swag

Final Four Delivery 📦 pic.twitter.com/N4zK8i8tiu — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) April 4, 2024

