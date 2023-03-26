Final Four: Tip Time, TV, Streaming For San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

Mark your calendars for SDSU’s first Final Four

Late afternoon on Saturday

San Diego State fans need to set their alarm and get themselves to whatever device you use to watch Aztecs basketball on. The time is set for when the Aztecs will take on No. 9 seeded Florida Atlantic.

This will not be an easy matchup as the Owls have just three losses which were all on the road against Ole Miss, UAB, and Middle Tennessee State. Florida Atlantic has not lost since Feb. 16 and are riding a seven-game winning streak.

Who: No. 5 San Diego State (31-6) vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

When: Saturday, April 1; 6:09 p.m. ET/3:09 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: FuboTV — get a free trial

App: March Madness on Demand

The Aztecs vs. Owls game will be followed by the second national semifinal game between UConn and Miami.

Stay tuned to Mountain West Wire for more on this historic achievement for San Diego State as they head to their first ever Final Four.





