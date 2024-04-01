Who is in the Final Four? Teams, odds, more for 2024 March Madness semifinals, championship

College basketball’s marquee event is officially upon us.

After 64 teams have been eliminated over the course of the first 64 games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, only four teams have their dreams of a national championship firmly intact.

This week, they’ll descend on State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where they’ll take part in the 2024 Final Four. Once there, three games will determine who gets to lift up a trophy next Monday night as confetti falls from the rafters and "One Shining Moment" plays.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve witnessed upsets, late-game heroics and inspired performances from previously little-known players who have become national celebrities.

Now, it’s time to crown a champion. Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four, including participating teams, game times, TV schedule, odds and more:

Who is in the Final Four?

This year’s Final Four field features UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State. The Huskies will face off against the Crimson Tide while the Boilermakers take on the Wolfpack.

UConn, the tournament’s top overall seed, is the reigning national champion and has steamrolled its way to Arizona, winning each of its first four games by at least 17 points. Purdue, another 1 seed, is looking to follow in Virginia’s footsteps from 2019 and win its first-ever national championship one year after falling to a 16 seed in the tournament’s first round.

Alabama, a 4 seed, used its high-powered offense to make the first Final Four in the history of the basketball program (from a school much more commonly associated with football). NC State, meanwhile, is the closest thing to a Cinderella left, a 11 seed that has won nine straight games to get to this point after finishing the regular season 17-14.

1 seed UConn

First round: beat (16) Stetson 91-52

Second round: beat (9) Northwestern 75-58

Sweet 16: beat (5) San Diego State 82-52

Elite Eight: beat (2) Illinois 77-52

1 seed Purdue

First round: beat (16) Grambling 78-50

Second round: beat (8) Utah State 106-67

Sweet 16: beat (5) Gonzaga 80-68

Elite Eight: beat (2) Tennessee 72-66

4 seed Alabama

First round: beat (13) Charleston 109-96

Second round: beat (12) Grand Canyon 72-61

Sweet 16: beat (1) North Carolina 89-87

Elite Eight: beat (6) Clemson 89-82

11 seed NC State

First round: beat (6) Texas Tech 80-67

Second round: beat (14) Oakland 79-73 (OT)

Sweet 16: beat (2) Marquette 67-58

Elite Eight: beat (4) Duke 76-64

Final Four schedule

Saturday, April 6

(11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue | 5:09 p.m. CT | TBS (Sling TV)

(4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn | approximately 7:49 p.m. CT | TBS (Sling TV)

Purdue vs. NC State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, March 31

Spread : Purdue (-9.5)

Over/under : 145.5 points

Moneyline: Purdue (-450) | NC State (+350)

UConn vs. Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, March 31

Spread : UConn (-11.5)

Over/under : 161.5 points

Moneyline: UConn (-800) | Alabama (+550)

Odds to win 2024 NCAA Tournament

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, March 31

UConn: -225

Purdue: +190

Alabama: +1700

NC State: +1800

How to watch Final Four

TV channel : TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Both Final Four games will air on TBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst) and Grant Hill (analyst) will be on the call, with Tracy Wolfson serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the games include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV, which will carry both the Final Four and national championship game.

