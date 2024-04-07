South Carolina beats Iowa in women’s basketball championship in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Caitlin Clark cooled off Sunday after a record-setting start in her final NCAA game. And that ended up being to the detriment of her team, as Iowa fell to the undefeated South Carolina team 87-75.

The Iowa superstar scored 18 of her 21 points in the first quarter against South Carolina in the championship game. Her scoring outburst over the opening 10 minutes were the most ever in a single quarter of a title game and helped the Hawkeyes build an early 27-20 lead.

The unbeaten Gamecocks responded in the second quarter to take a 49-46 lead at halftime. Clark made just 1 of 6 shots in the second and had her pocket picked by South Carolina’s Raven Johnson, who raced in for a layup in the final seconds that gave the Gamecocks a little breathing room.

The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer came out firing early to break the single-quarter record of 16 set by LSU’s Jasmine Carlson in the second quarter of the Tigers’ win over Iowa in last year’s title game.

The NCAA went to a quarter system in 2016.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark sits on the bench at the end of the Final Four college basketball championship game against South Carolina in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. South Carolina won 87-75. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

South Carolina players celebrate at the end of the Final Four college basketball championship game against Iowa in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. South Carolina won 87-75. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 07: Bree Hall #23 celebrates with Chloe Kitts #21 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark stands on the court during the second half of the Final Four college basketball championship game against South Carolina in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) during the second half of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson (5) fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) and guard Kate Martin (20) during the second half of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, center, greets Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach (4) and guard Kate Martin (20) at the end of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. South Carolina won 87-75. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Gamecocks used multiple defenders to try to keep up with Clark. It didn’t seem to matter. She knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes, including a rainbow over 6-foot-7 South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso.

Clark’s teammates scored the first seven points of the quarter. She took care of the rest, scoring 18 of Iowa’s final 20.

South Carolina, however, recovered in the second quarter to move within 20 minutes of its second national title in three years.

The late sequence provided a bit of redemption for Johnson, who says she nearly quit basketball after South Carolina’s loss to Iowa last year in the Final Four.

Into the final quarter, it became apparent it would be challenging for Iowa to keep up (although never impossible). In the end, the Gamecocks reined supreme.

