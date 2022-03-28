Final Four set as UNC ends Saint Peter's Cinderella run
North Carolina will face off against rival Duke and Kansas will go to battle with Villanova in the semi-finals of the NCAA men’s basketball championship.
Sunday’s regional finals had upstart Miami and overachiever St. Peter's hoping to further their list of program firsts. KU and UNC had other ideas.
North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie were both on the floor for the final seconds of Villanova's national championship game victory four years ago. Now they are fifth-year seniors leading the Wildcats, who are in another NCAA Final Four after Samuels was the South Region MVP and third-team AP All-America point guard Gillespie made a clutch shot late in the regional final. ''It's crazy how things have come full circle,'' Samuels said.
Villanova, Duke, Kansas and UNC are heading to the 2022 Final Four. Heres everything you need to know before the March Madness action in New Orleans.
The NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four is set, and Scott Pianowski is here to provide you with an early look at the lines and some advice on where to put your money before the weekend's games between Villanova/Kansas and North Carolina/Duke.
Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball legend Scotty Thurman brought out his jersey from 1994 national championship for Duke rematch in NCAA Elite 8.
“I was pretty nervous," said Madden. "A couple times, I could feel my legs be like jelly.”
“Wasn’t what I was expecting,” Ochai Agbaji said of Bill Self’s halftime speech that sparked KU’s second-half explosion to beat Miami.
Kansas vs Villanova prediction, NCAA Tournament Final 4 game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Saturday
This year's men's Final Four participants have combined for 17 national titles and 61 Final Fours.
