Final Four set as UNC ends Saint Peter's Cinderella run

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie were both on the floor for the final seconds of Villanova's national championship game victory four years ago. Now they are fifth-year seniors leading the Wildcats, who are in another NCAA Final Four after Samuels was the South Region MVP and third-team AP All-America point guard Gillespie made a clutch shot late in the regional final. ''It's crazy how things have come full circle,'' Samuels said.