Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

·4 min read
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with Gonzaga guard Martynas Arlauskas (5) after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/4

    Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with Gonzaga guard Martynas Arlauskas (5) after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • UCLA head coach Mick Cronin cuts down the net after an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. UCLA won 51-49. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/4

    Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    UCLA head coach Mick Cronin cuts down the net after an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. UCLA won 51-49. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • UCLA guard Johnny Juzang runs up court after making a basket during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    3/4

    Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    UCLA guard Johnny Juzang runs up court after making a basket during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Gonzaga head coach Mark Few celebrates after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/4

    Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few celebrates after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with Gonzaga guard Martynas Arlauskas (5) after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin cuts down the net after an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. UCLA won 51-49. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang runs up court after making a basket during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few celebrates after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's not easy to bury a team as good as USC, let alone in a half, no matter how easy Gonzaga made it look. Somehow, coach Mark Few called it in advance.

While everyone was fixating on the top-seeded Bulldogs' make-it-rain offense, one reporter took the opposite tack. He asked Few the day before their game against the high-flying Trojans whether his defense was getting lost in the shuffle. He replied like he'd been waiting days for that question.

''I think,'' Few said, ''we've had some excellent, I mean, off-the-chart performances, and some terrific halves.''

Gonzaga's defense dropped one of those like an anvil on No. 6 USC in Tuesday night's Elite Eight contest. Michigan, the bracket's other No. 1 seed in action, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey except No. 3, Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.

The Zags won't make that mistake when they face the Bruins in one Final Four matchup come Saturday with the chance to extend their perfect (30-0) season. Baylor, the other top seed still standing and the likeliest giant-killer left, plays No. 2 Houston in the other.

Juzang scored 14 of UCLA's first 16 points and finished with 28, more than half the total in a 51-49 win, He had five more than the Bruins' four other starters combined and the bench wasn't much help either. Five teammates took just three shots in 34 minutes and contributed zero points to the effort. Yet that proved enough after Michigan missed its last eight tries, including four in the final 11 seconds that would have put them ahead.

''There's one or two possessions that can either help you or hurt you and for us,'' as coach Juwaan Howard charitably put it, ''we came up short.''

The Zags in full flight are something to behold. They were up 7-0 after just two minutes, 15-4 after five and 49-30 at the half. Barely two minutes past intermission, it was 56-34. The rest of the second half was more a formality than a competitive game. Final score: 85-66.

If you're sensing a pattern here, you should be. Most of the traffic is going one way.

The Zags scored inside, in transition and from behind the 3-point line. They're so easy on the eyes with the ball in their hands that it's easy to overlook how often they got it back without a made USC basket. Unless, that is, you had an assistant coach charting turnovers (seven of their 10 total in the opening 12 minutes), steals, offensive rebounds and desperation shots that probably weren't a good idea in the first place.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield had that breakdown within arm's reach when he sat for the postgame press conference. USC shot just 39% from the field, 27% from behind the arc and grabbed a dozen less rebounds. He didn't need to look.

''It was a little surprising,'' he shrugged, ''because we'd been playing great basketball.''

So has Baylor, which showed plenty of firepower and some of the same grit on the other end while de-fanging No. 3 Arkansas a night earlier. The Bears have forced plenty of turnovers against three previous tournament rivals - Wisconsin, Villanova and the aforementioned Razorbacks (15) - with a reputation for taking care of the ball.

Guard Davion Mitchell, a buzzsaw with the ball in his hands, often winds up drawing the toughest defensive assignment, too.

''Obviously, I think he's the best defender in the country,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said. He added: ''We call him Off Night, because people tend to have off nights with him. But he's a nightmare to bring the ball up against. And he sets the tone for our defense.''

Gonzaga and Baylor were scheduled to play in early December before the Zags program ran afoul of the sport's COVID-19 protocol. Both were in a separate class from the rest of college basketball at the time. Then Baylor's bout with the virus came late in the season, requiring a pause of three weeks plus.

After everything else fans weathered throughout this wacky season, a few more days might finally deliver a national championship game worth the wait.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Brooks Reflects On The Season That Was, Looks Ahead To The Future

    The struggles of the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball offense was the story in its 51-49 loss to UCLA tonight in the Elite Eight, with the Maize and Blue only hitting 39 percent of their shots. A game that was there for the taking ended — perhaps fittingly — in a scoring drought from the field for Michigan over the final minutes, with U-M missing its final eight shots and only hitting two of its last 11 attempts. With eight points, senior guard Eli Brooks was actually tied with junior forward Brandon Johns and senior guard Chaundee Brown as Michigan’s second-leading scorer.

  • Final Four Preview | 1 Gonzaga vs. 11 UCLA and 1 Baylor vs. 2. Houston

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you a quick look at the two Final Four matchups between Gonzaga vs. UCLA and Baylor vs. Houston, and tells you what to watch for in both games.

  • From First Four to Final Four, UCLA still dancing thanks to Johnny Juzang

    UCLA has won 11 NCAA men’s basketball titles, most of any college by a distance. But this season's run to the Final Four might be the most improbable yet.

  • UCLA stuns Michigan, completes journey from First Four to Final Four

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through UCLA’s improbable win over top-seeded Michigan, and explains how the Bruins have gone from the First Four to the Final Four.

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash in impressive Ohio State pro day performance

    Justin Fields flashed impressive speed in front of NFL scouts and decision makers at Ohio State's pro day workout on Tuesday.

  • Gonzaga steamrolls USC en route to Final Four and 30-0 record

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel explains how a dominant, still-undefeated Gonzaga team breezed past USC and into the program’s second-ever Final Four.

  • Time for Americans to Take Back Power from Teachers’ Unions

    Tuesday was supposed to be a big day for a lot of kids in Oakland — they were supposed to be going back to school. Some of them were to be going to school for the first time. Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. A deal between the school district and the teachers’ union had provided for reopening all of Oakland’s elementary schools, but, in spite of the deal, more than half of teachers are declining to return to the classroom, and so most of Oakland’s schools will not reopen as scheduled. Out of 50 pre-K and elementary schools covered by the agreement, only 21 — fewer than half — will reopen. A substantial number of teachers — almost a fifth — have indicated that they do not intend to return to school as required in mid April. While acknowledging the damage this is doing to children — isolation, depression, and other mental-health issues — Oakland School Board Director Shanthi Gonzales pleaded powerlessness, telling the San Francisco Chronicle, “I wish more teachers were volunteering.” That is what you get when the school district works for the teachers and not the other way around: schools in which the interests of children and their families take a distant second place to the desires of the public-sector unions that dominate Democratic politics around the country and run the show practically unopposed in California. This isn’t bare-knuckle labor politics — it’s political child abuse. The Centers for Disease Control has said that schools can be safely reopened while maintaining social distancing of as little as three feet. And, as we all know, the pronouncements of the CDC are the gold standard for our progressive friends — right up until they run into the demands of an important Democratic constituency, at which point, they become trash. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten says she’s “not convinced” by the CDC’s advice. Weingarten, a lawyer by education and a union goon by profession, is, to say the least, not very well prepared to critically review the CDC’s public-health findings. We have been through a great deal in the past year, with the schools and other institutions taking extraordinary measures that were generally, even when we disagreed, understandable. But 100 million Americans have now received at least one dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, and the research overwhelmingly finds that elementary-school education is a relatively low-risk proposition — and that every additional unnecessary delay in the return of ordinary education does real and lasting damage to children, especially to those whose families do not have the resources to adequately pick up the slack. A great many people have worked throughout this terrible episode, many at some considerable personal risk, and not only doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers but also grocery clerks, warehouse workers, and taxi drivers. They have kept the country running while unionized teachers in Oakland and elsewhere have turned up their noses at the children they are supposed to be serving and looked instead to their own two-point agenda: (1) not going to work; (2) getting paid. Randi Weingarten exercises more real practical political power than any senator or cabinet secretary, and her power is exercised exclusively in the interest of public-sector workers and the Democratic Party, which they effectively control. Perhaps it is time for Americans to take back some of that power.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Michigan, Gonzaga most popular Tuesday bets, but lines moving other way

    The No. 1 seeds are getting the bets, but the lines are moving the other way.

  • South Carolina drubs Texas 62-34 to reach Final Four

    Zia Cooke scored 16 points and South Carolina used its defense to advance to the Final Four for the third time, shutting down Texas 62-34 Tuesday night.

  • March Madness betting: Gonzaga covers 4th straight huge spread, breaks USC coach's perfect ATS record

    Entering Tuesday night’s Elite Eight matchup against Gonzaga, Andy Enfield was 10-0 against the spread between his stops at Florida Gulf Coast and USC.

  • Analysis: Three takeaways from Gonzaga's thrashing of Southern Cal to reach men's Final Four

    With a lineup loaded with All-America picks, the Bulldogs are building a case for being one of the great teams in recent college basketball history.

  • Elite Eight: UCLA shocks Michigan, advances to first men's Final Four since 2008

    UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.

  • Juzang sends No. 11 seed UCLA past Michigan to Final Four

    Johnny Juzang poured in 28 points while playing most of the second half on a hurt ankle and UCLA defeats top-seeded Michigan 51-49 victory Tuesday night.

  • This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions

    Jordan Spieth tapped in for bogey to win the Masters, bent over briefly and then straightened with a smile. Spieth figures it was no more than two hours after he made his final putt, right before he joined the Augusta National members for a Sunday night dinner, that the club presented him a picture frame with a collection of photos that he had never seen, mainly because he was busy putting. “Everyone who was with you, all capturing the moment,” Spieth said.

  • Hero or villain? Houston's Kelvin Sampson has survived and advanced

    Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are still alive in the NCAA tournament — a testament to his resilience as a coach and the uneven nature of this college basketball season.

  • Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Gonzaga's countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed.

  • Syracuse's Richmond, Braswell and Ajak leaving program

    SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) After Syracuse was eliminated by Houston in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament, Orange coach Jim Boeheim said he expected players to leave the program. Point guard Kadary Richmond, forward Robert Braswell, and center John Bol Ajak entered the NCAA transfer portal and Boeheim essentially said good-bye to them on Tuesday. ''I want to thank John Bol, Rob and Kadary for all they contributed to the Syracuse program,'' Boeheim said in a statement.

  • Betting: Is Baylor to win the title the best odds in the Final Four?

    Frank Schwab looks ahead at the initial Final Four odds for the Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Russell Westbrook leads Wizards past Pacers with historic, wild triple-double

    In just 38 games, Russell Westbrook now has more triple-doubles than any other player in Washington history.

  • Opinion: This Final Four makes perfect sense, even in a bizarre men's basketball season

    This is exactly the kind of men's Final Four you want to see, as Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA have captured the story of the season.