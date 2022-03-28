Breaking News:

Final Four run leaves North Carolina's Hubert Davis in 'tears of joy'

This time last month, Hubert Davis' maiden season as North Carolina's head coach was fodder for critics.

A Tar Heels team ranked No. 19 in the AP preseason poll had struggled all season against quality opponents and lost at home to Duke by 20 points. A listless home defeat to a bad Pitt team on Feb. 16 left Carolina's NCAA tournament hopes teetering.

Fast-forward to Sunday, and it's all an afterthought in Chapel Hill. North Carolina finished its regular season with a defeat of Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's Cameron Indoor Stadium finale, one of the biggest moments in the rivalry's history.

Now Carolina's headed to the Final Four for another date with Duke. And Davis' rookie season as head coach adds up to an unqualified success. The emotions of the moment spilled out for Davis in the aftermath of Sunday's East regional final win over Saint Peter's to secure a trip to New Orleans.

"I'm just so happy for them," Davis said through tears while surrounded by his jubilant team. "I really wanted this for them. I just desperately wanted this for them.

"I love these guys so much. They trusted me in my first year. They allowed me to coach them. They allowed me to be in their life. I'm here because of them. ... It's tears of joy being able to be in their lives. It's just awesome."

Roy Williams: 'Greatest moment of my basketball career'

Davis — a beloved longtime Tar Heel who played four seasons for Dean Smith — signed on for a pressure-packed gig replacing Roy Williams, who retired last offseason after raising three national championship banners for his alma mater. Davis spent 10 seasons as an assistant for Williams before taking the lead chair. Williams was watching in the stands on Sunday, as he has all tournament. It was an emotional moment for him as well.

"It's perhaps, for me, the greatest moment in my basketball career," Williams told the Raleigh News & Observer's Luke DeCock. "I've never had any more faith and love for one man, and to think that he's just won it — he's been better than I ever was, right now."

Davis' work this season is obviously unfinished. A historic matchup awaits next Saturday in the Superdome.

But Sunday was a moment to relish — for Davis and his players.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 27: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates win with Brady Manek #45 against the St. Peter&#39;s Peacocks during the Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Hubert Davis and North Carolina are headed to the Final Four. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

