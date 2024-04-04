Final Four: Purdue basketball players preview North Carolina State
Purdue plays the NC State Wolfpack Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in the Final Four.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
