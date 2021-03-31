Final Four Preview | 1 Gonzaga vs. 11 UCLA and 1 Baylor vs. 2. Houston

Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you a quick look at the two Final Four matchups between Gonzaga vs. UCLA and Baylor vs. Houston, and tells you what to watch for in both games.

  • UCLA stuns Michigan, completes journey from First Four to Final Four

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through UCLA’s improbable win over top-seeded Michigan, and explains how the Bruins have gone from the First Four to the Final Four.

  • Amazon union vote enters final stretch

  • Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game

    Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament — nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good. Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston’s great “Phi Slamma Jamma” tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening.

  • Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four

    Gonzaga's countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed.

  • Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks Discuss Michigan's Loss To UCLA

    Michigan Wolverines basketball lost, 51-49, to UCLA in the Elite Eight, with the season coming to a close. Head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks discussed the loss after the game. Bruins head coach Mick Cronin also discussed his team's win and Final Four berth.

  • Elite Eight: UCLA shocks Michigan, advances to first men's Final Four since 2008

    UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.

  • Zags stay undefeated with 85-66 win over USC

    The Bulldogs cruised into the Final Four with an 85-66 beatdown of a Southern California team that was no ready for what it ran into Tuesday night.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • Busting brackets like never before, Pac-12 sets upset record with UCLA's win

    With UCLA winning over Michigan Tuesday night, Pac-12 has now broken the record for most upsets by a conference.

  • Dan Rodimer ran for Congress in Nevada as a suburban family man and lost. Now he's running in Texas as a gritty cowboy. Critics say it's a bunch of bull.

    "Texas shouldn't import its congressmen. Big Dan is all hat, no cattle," Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said.

  • Adrian Gonzalez is back. He's a Mariachi. An aspiring Olympian, too

    Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez signed with the Guadalajara Mariachis of the Mexican League. Gonzalez, soon to be 39, hopes to represent Mexico in the Olympics.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Innocent or not, Deshaun Watson is a stark reminder we don't really know our favorite athletes

    Watson has been incredibly generous with his time and money off the field. He's been a star on it. None of that changes the fact he's let us see what he wanted us to see.