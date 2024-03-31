Final Four odds: Early favorites as March Madness championship field is set

March Madness is reaching its apex, with the Final Four set to take over Glendale, Arizona. The hottest teams in the tournament take their final bows. And the odds are clear as to who is the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament Championship.

Come Saturday, we are in store for quite the dramatic turn as the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide take on the seemingly insurmountable No. 1 seed Connecticut Huskies.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 11 seed North Carolina State hope to play spoiler to the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers who are on their redemption tour.

After bowing out to No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson in 2023, Zach Edey and company are looking to bring the Purdue name back to prominence with a championship title.

Here are the odds as the 2024 March Madness Final Four are finally locked and loaded.

Madness info: 2024 men's NCAA Tournament Final Four dates, game times, TV, location, teams and more

Final Four: The wait is over. Purdue defeats Tennessee for its first trip to Final Four since 1980

Final Four odds: Spread and lines for NCAA tournament finals

The following are March Madness odds for the Final Four, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Sunday.

UConn (-225)

Purdue (+190)

Alabama (+1700)

NC State (+1800)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four odds: UConn clear favorite as March Madness nears title