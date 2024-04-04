Final Four: NC State's D.J. Burns believes Purdue's Zach Edey hasn't seen anyone like him

The central question facing every Purdue basketball opponent this season has been: How do you deal with 7-4 center Zach Edey?

N.C. State big man D.J. Burns offers another: Can he deal with me?

Burns, listed at 6-9 and 275 pounds (though nobody believes that weight listing), showed no lack of confidence with their national semifinal meeting set for Saturday night.

"He hasn't had anyone who has put scoring pressure on him as much as a I will," Burns said Thursday. "Maybe he did, but not under a stage like this."

Burns has quick feet and is a deft passer. He has averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the NCAA Tournament.

Edey's March Madness averages are 30 points and 16.3 rebounds. He split time with Trevion Williams his first two seasons, and Williams' game is comparable to Burns'.

