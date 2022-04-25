Final Four MOP Ochai Agbaji leaving Kansas for NBA draft

After winning a national championship and playing his way into a first-round NBA prospect, Ochai Agbaji is taking the next step.

The Kansas guard and Final Four's Most Outstanding Player announced his declaration for the NBA draft on Sunday.

"No matter where basketball takes me — I'll always be a Jayhawk," Agbaji wrote in a social media post announcing his intent to declare.

Agbaji, a senior guard, averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.7% from 3-point distance last season. He forgoes an extra year of NCAA eligibility allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 16.5 points while connecting on 7-of-11 3-point attempts in Final Four wins over Villanova and North Carolina en route to winning MOP honors.

His and-1 layup and free throw in the second half against UNC capped a rally from a 16-point deficit to tie the national championship game at 50 with 10:53 remaining. North Carolina never led again as Kansas secured a 72-69 win.

Agbaji didn't arrive at Kansas as a first-round NBA prospect. A three-star recruit out of high school, he steadily increased his scoring average and 3-point shooting from 8.5 points and 30.7% as a freshman to 18.8 points and 40.7% as a senior. At 6-5 and 215 pounds, his package of NBA size and range could land him in the lottery in June. Yahoo Sports draft analyst Krysten Peek projected Agbaji as the No. 11 pick in her latest mock draft.