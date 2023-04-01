Final Four: LSU rallies with huge 4th quarter to advance to national championship game
With star players and powerhouse programs, the women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The two semifinal games are Friday at the American Airlines Center. No. 3-seeded LSU used a big, fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 1 Virginia Tech, 79-72, and advance to its first national championship game to face either South Carolina or Iowa on Sunday. For live updates of the nightcap, follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Recap of Virginia Tech-LSU at the Final Four
For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks has led to a full-circle moment at Final Four. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley on Brooks’ determination.
For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into an NIL windfall and a Final Four trip with LSU. Cassandra Negley tells the story of the “Bayou Barbie.”