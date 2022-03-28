Is a Final Four loss more crushing for Duke or North Carolina? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports Videos

St. Peter’s miracle run through the Men’s NCAA Tournament came to an end at the hands of UNC, who will move on to face Duke in the Final Four. After their victory over Miami, Kansas is the only No. 1 seed to advance to the Final Four, where they’ll play Villanova. LeBron James is taking home a Razzie for Worst Actor for his performance in Space Jam: A New Legacy while Serena and Venus Williams steal the show at the Oscars. And after Tom Brady unretired, Peyton Manning justifiably wants to take back his retirement gifts to his former on-field foe. PLUS: With Oscar Sunday in the rearview mirror, The Rush is handing out some awards of our own, including the Cinderella Award, Survival of the Fittest, Fashion Icon, Best Speech Award, and Best Gift.