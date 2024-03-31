Who is in the Final Four? Latest March Madness bracket results and updates

The Final Four is less than a week away. March Madness has given us another year's worth of upsets and unforgettable basketball moments. Now the final throes of the NCAA tournament will commence. Which begs the question of who is in.

The UConn Huskies continue to be their usual dominant selves en route to what could be a back-to-back title. They first have to take on one of the most promising teams in the tournament in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

They will battle it out at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on April 6 with the finals taking place a couple days later on April 8. Here is what we know now as for the Final Four teams in March Madness.

Men’s March Madness: Connecticut blitzes Illinois and continues March Madness domination with trip to Final Four

Who is in the Final Four?

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UConn

Elite 8 schedule, results

No. 1 UConn Huskies 77, No. 3 Illinois 52

No. 4 Alabama 89, No. 6 Clemson 82

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Purdue - Sunday, March 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 4 Duke - Sunday, March 31 at at 5:05 p.m. on CBS

