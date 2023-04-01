Final Four: Iowa stuns defending champ South Carolina to advance to national championship game

Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates making a 3-pointer against South Carolina during the Final Four of the NCAA women's tournament at American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 31, 2023. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

With star players and powerhouse programs, the women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The game lived up to the hype as No. 2 Iowa stunned previously unbeaten and defending national champion No. 1 South Carolina, 77-73, to advance to the national championship game against LSU.

Recap of South Carolina-Iowa at the Final Four

For South Carolina, the undefeated Gamecocks have a “cheat code” in Kamilla Cardoso, who could be a problem for Iowa in the Final Four. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley on South Carolina’s game plan.

For Iowa, the pressure is on Caitlin Clark as the spotlight grows, but the Hawkeyes have done as much as possible to support the budding star. Cassandra Negley on the teamwork that got Iowa here.