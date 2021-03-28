Final Four drought will end for either Baylor or Arkansas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) waves to fans after beating Villanova 62-51 in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives past Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
1 / 2

Final Four drought will end for either Baylor or Arkansas

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) waves to fans after beating Villanova 62-51 in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whether it's Baylor or Arkansas, a proud program will see its long Final Four drought come to an end.

For the third-seeded Razorbacks, the opportunity may be coming a bit quicker than expected in Eric Musselman's second season in charge.

''It's an incredible feeling to be in an Elite Eight in just our second year. I really can't describe it,'' Musselman said.

Top-seeded Baylor, meanwhile, has been a solid program for more than a decade under coach Scott Drew. But the Bears have never reached the Final Four in the modern version of the NCAA Tournament.

The old Southwest Conference foes meet Monday night in the South Region final.

The Razorbacks (25-6) are seeking their first trip to the national semifinals since 1995, when their bid for consecutive national titles under coach Nolan Richardson was ended by UCLA in the championship game.

That may sound like a long wait, but it's minor in comparison to Baylor's drought.

Baylor's last visit to the Final Four came in 1950 when the tournament featured eight teams and the Bears beat BYU 56-55 to reach the semifinals, where they fell to Bradley.

''Every team in the country wants to go to a Final Four. We're on the verge of that,'' Drew said. ''I think in life, experiences always teach you lessons and different things. And hopefully our staff will be able to prepare our guys and put them in a good position through the two experiences in the Elite Eights before.''

Drew has been at this point twice before with the Bears. In both 2010 and 2012, Baylor was a No. 3 seed that reached the Elite Eight before losing to a No. 1 seed. In 2010, Duke beat Baylor 78-71. Two years later, the Bears fell to Kentucky 82-70. Both the Blue Devils and Wildcats went on to win the title.

The Bears have only missed one NCAA Tournament that's been played since then. They went 26-4 last season before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

''It's really hard to win and advance in the tournament. And you never take that for granted,'' Drew said. ''And every time you have an opportunity to do something like this, especially after last year where there was no NCAA Tournament, so many of our guys came back to be a part of this and play in this.''

BACKCOURT BATTLE

Baylor will have the advantage in experience in the backcourt. Its three leading scorers - junior guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, and senior MaCio Teague - have played in a combined 304 games. Arkansas' top three guards - Moses Moody, Jalen Tate and Davonte Davis - have a combined 181 games, the vast majority belonging to Tate.

''Coaches always tell you you'd rather have an older guard than a younger guard, but at the end of the day both of our teams have great guards and if we didn't, we wouldn't be still playing,'' Drew said.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Musselman doesn't have a ton of experience coaching in the NCAAs, but his teams have a trademark that could trouble the Bears. Even if they Razorbacks get behind, they won't go away.

In all five of his NCAA Tournament victories with Nevada and Arkansas, Musselman's teams have fallen behind by double digits. The Razorbacks trailed Oral Roberts by 12 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, but ended up with their 10th victory this season after trailing by 10 or more.

''We'd all like to get out to a lead, but at the end of the day, there's going to be runs,'' Musselman said. ''We've been a really, really good second-half team all year, and you've got to be able to make adjustments at halftime.''

TURNOVER TROUBLE

Baylor has been exceptional during the past two games at protecting the ball, committing 10 turnovers combined.

At the same time, the Bears have forced 54 turnovers during their three games in the NCAAs and are outscoring their opponents 60-12 off turnovers. Arkansas has not committed more than 10 turnovers in any of its three NCAA games.

''We've got to try to avoid catastrophic turnovers, meaning live-ball turnovers,'' Musselman said. ''We've got to get shots.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • No. 1 seed Baylor survives No. 5 Villanova, advances to Elite Eight in men's NCAA Tournament

    The Baylor Bears' quest to reach their first Final Four in 71 years remains alive after a second-half comeback against short-handed Villanova.

  • WATCH: Musselman previews 1-seed Baylor

    The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take on 1-seed Baylor on Monday at 8:57 p.m. on CBS. Head coach Eric Musselman discusses what makes the Bears so difficult to prep for and more: HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is presented by Wright's Barbecue.

  • Men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament odds: Should Gonzaga be the favorite to win March Madness?

    The days between Selection Sunday and tournament tipoff bring about a perennial bracket question: Will the No. 1 overall seed win it all? Although often appearing to be the obvious choice, the No. 1 overall seed hasn’t been crowned champion of the NCAA men’s tournament since 2007 and has only made it to the Final

  • March Madness 2021 schedule: Tip times, TV channels, dates, bracket, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

    The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out

  • Top seed Gonzaga crushes Creighton, advances to fifth men's Elite Eight

    The Bulldogs are trying to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to go undefeated. First, they have to beat a Pac-12 team in the Elite Eight.

  • Report: Indiana to hire Mike Woodson

    Former Hoosier star and current New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson will be the next head coach of Indiana basketball, a source told the Associated Press.

  • Duke basketball’s Jordan Goldwire enters NCAA transfer portal

    Senior guard played four seasons with Blue Devils.

  • Aides to New York Governor Cuomo subpoenaed in sexual harassment probe: WSJ

    Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa, whose title is secretary to the governor, was among the officials to receive a subpoena earlier this month, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter. Spokespersons for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments. Cuomo, 63, is resisting pressure to resign following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct and revelations that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Long time coming: Arkansas finally back in national picture after surviving Oral Roberts

    Arkansas hasn’t played in the Final Four in 25-plus years, but it's now one step away after a potential Oral Roberts game-winner clanged off the rim to advance the Hogs to the Elite Eight.

  • No. 1 overall seed Stanford cruises past No. 5 Missouri State into Elite Eight

    The Cardinal are deep, skilled at the perimeter and defensive minded.

  • Why Houston potentially has the easiest ever path to a Final Four

    The Cougars have nothing to apologize for if they make the Final Four, but their path would be historic if they beat Oregon State on Monday.

  • Civil rights group urges boycott, relocation of The Masters after Georgia voting bill

    “Professional golf should not reward Georgia’s attacks on democracy and voting rights."

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • As the battle for pay equity in sports rages on, more and more women are investing in themselves

    When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down leagues there was fear it would set women's sports back. Instead, women have gone forward with being the change they've long sought.

  • UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

    UFC president Dana White called it "one of the fastest sell outs in UFC history." He was referring to a historical event, in which the promotion will welcome a full house of fans back to live fights, as UFC 261 sold out in minutes. At Thursday's UFC 260 press conference in Las Vegas, White foresaw the sellout coming. "I'm willing to go everywhere that they're willing to sell out. We had the pre-sale (for UFC 261) ... we broke the arena record already. I expect this thing to go on sale (Friday) and sell out in seconds." He wasn't far off, as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will welcome UFC 261 and fans to a house full of 15,000 seats. Not socially distanced. Not spaced out somehow. Simply, a packed house. The only notice on the Ticketmaster website was a warning that in purchasing tickets, fans accept the responsibility and risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the arena, agreeing not to hold the UFC or the arena liable if they contract the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. "Everybody is talking about they're first, they're first; they're not first; we are first," White continued on Thursday. "Nobody is going to do it like we're going to do it. They're talking outdoor arenas, most of them probably won't sell out, social distancing, all that stuff. We're selling out an arena; packed; record breaking. I'm excited. I'm gonna go everywhere that people want to do that." UFC 261 is slated to feature three title fights. The bill is topped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a main event rematch. The co-main event pits women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade. The third title fight will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1375473783335645190

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to leave social media until platforms regulate racism, bullying

    "I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright."

  • Why scouting NFL draft prospects is a smart fantasy football strategy

    Setting her sights on the prospects who are going to take the stage at the NFL Draft, Liz Loza explains why knowing these incoming rookies is crucial for fantasy football.