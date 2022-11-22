Final Four coming to back to Ford Field in Detroit in 2027

March Madness is coming back to Michigan.

The NCAA announced several future sites for the Final Four, its signature event that culminates Division I men's basketball tournament with the national semifinals and finals.

In 2027, the Final Four will return to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions.

Detroit hosted the 2009 Final Four, which happened to be one of Tom Izzo's eight trips to college basketball's main stage. The Michigan State basketball team, led by Draymond Green and Kalin Lucas, beat UConn in the Final Four but lost to North Carolina, led by Tyler Hansbrough, in the national title game.

In 2024, the NCAA tournament's Midwest Regional semifinal and finals — known as the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds — will be at Little Caesars Arena. That building also hosted the first- and second-round games in 2018.

Nowadays, the Final Four has been reserved for indoor NFL stadiums. This season's site is NRG Stadium in Houston, followed by State Farm Stadium in Phoenix in 2024, San Antonio's Alamodome in 2025 and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026.

Also announced Tuesday, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium will host in 2028, followed by Indianapolis again in 2029 and and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in 2030.

