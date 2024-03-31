Final Four for AZ: UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State punch tickets to Glendale

Arizona's second NCAA men's basketball Final Four is set, and did we get some great storylines.

Four conferences are represented: SEC, Big East, Big Ten and ACC. There's a team making it this far for the very first time. The defending champs are returning for another crack at a title. The nation's scoring leader will be playing in the national semifinals for the first time in 64 years. And there is a storied representative from Tobacco Road that is one of the most stunning stories of this postseason.

Alabama, Connecticut, Purdue and North Carolina State punched their tickets to Glendale this weekend and will try to reach the championship game in the Final Four on Saturday starting at 3 p.m., with the national championship game at 6:20 p.m. on Monday. All three games will be aired by TBS.

The action at State Farm Stadium begins on Friday, when fans can watch for free all four teams' workouts. Doors open at 10 a.m., the practices run from 11 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. and will be followed by Reese's NABC All-Star Game featuring top Division I seniors from across the country.

But the line starts behind defending champion Connecticut, which blitzed its way through the East Region capped by a 30-point run in its 77-52 regional final victory on Saturday over Illinois. It was the Huskies' NCAA-record 10th consecutive double-digit tournament win; the closest any postseason opponent has gotten to UConn in that run is 13 points.

“The level of basketball that we’ve played to this point, it’s been unparalleled,” Hurley said. “Unparalleled in terms of what we’ve been able to do here and the domination of quality teams.”

National champion can decide where NCAA Men's Final Four floor goes after leaving Glendale

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cuts the net after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden.

Is UConn making it to next Saturday's Final Four bittersweet for Arizona State fans? The Huskies are coached by Dan Hurley, brother of the Sun Devils' Bobby, so at the very least it's a sweet homecoming for the sons of legendary New Jersey high school mentor Bob Hurley.

But do not confuse this Final Four as a UConn coronation. As the Huskies try to become the first repeat champions since Florida in 2006-07, and capture the sixth title in program history, they'll face a field that's loaded across the board.

For UConn to advance to Monday night it'll have to get past Alabama, the No. 4 seed out of the West Region and vanquishers of Grand Canyon in the second round. Crimson Tide Nation is no stranger to playing for football championships, but the Tide is rolling into its first men's basketball Final Four after shaking off a slow start on Saturday before defeating Clemson 89-82 in the regional championship game.

"Good kids. The chemistry came together," Alabama coach Nate Oats said about his team that had three new assistant coaches and nine new players, but beat North Carolina in the Elite Eight to be the first school to knock out a No. 1 seed in this tournament. "We fought some adversity. Next has been our word for the tournament. We just kept saying 'next play, next play.' We had some adversity here. We got down early and guys just hung in and stuck with the plan."

On the other side of the bracket are the Purdue Boilermakers, who as the top seed in the Midwest Region shook off recent disappointments with a thrilling 72-66 regional final over No. 2 Tennessee to reach their first Final Four since 1980 and the first in the 19-year coaching career of Matt Painter.

Purdue went out in the first round twice in the past three seasons, last year becoming just the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed when it fell to Fairleigh Dickinson.

"All these guys have played so hard and worked on their games and put a lot of time in to it," Painter said. "And we had to sit in it. We had to take it. And sometimes when you sit in it and you're honest with yourself and you take it, some great things can happen."

Any discussion of Purdue starts with their 7-foot-4 unanimous All-American center Zach Edey, who scored a career-high 40 points on Sunday. Edey added 16 rebounds to record his fifth consecutive 20 point-10 rebound tournament game, tying the NCAA record set by David Robinson of Navy in 1986 and 1987.

Boiling over: Purdue basketball goes from first-round flop to NCAA Final Four with win over Tennessee

Want more history? Edey is the first men's college basketball player to lead the nation in scoring (24.6 points per game) and reach the Final Four since the Big O, Oscar Robertson, did so for Cincinnati in 1960.

But the Cinderella story of this tournament clearly is N.C. State. What the Wolfpack has done this postseason is remarkable, and evokes memories of N.C. State's famous run to the title in 1983 under coach Jim Valvano and their "survive and advance" mantra.

N.C. State finished the regular season 9-10 in the ACC, losing their last four and seven of their last nine entering the conference tournament seeded 10th. All the Wolfpack did as run off five straight wins and beat arch-rival North Carolina in the final to claim the ACC automatic bid to the Big Dance. It was N.C. State's first conference tournament title since 1987.

They ran through the NCAA Tournament, too, as an 11 seed, beating Texas Tech, Oakland and Marquette to reach the South Region final on Sunday against another old ACC rival, Duke.

Destiny, anyone? N.C. State pulled away in the second half and cruised to a 76-64 win to continue their remarkable run. It's not quite unprecedented, though. The last team to win five consecutive games in its conference tournament and go all the way to the national championship?

The 2011 UConn Huskies.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NCAA men's basketball Final Four set on road to Arizona