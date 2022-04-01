Final Four: 5 Villanova players who need to step up with Justin Moore out

5 Villanova players who need to step up with Moore out originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jay Wright has been walking a fine line this week.

One on hand, Wright wants to make sure everyone realizes how important Justin Moore is to Villanova. Wright called Moore, who tore his Achilles tendon against Houston in the Elite Eight, the Wildcats' most valuable player and one of the most complete players in the country.

On the other hand, Wright wants to let his team know that all hope isn't lost. “We can still be a really good team without him," Wright said earlier this week.

The Wildcats certainly have sympathy for Moore, who will fly to New Orleans on Saturday morning to be with his teammates for the Final Four. But they can't feel sorry for themselves. They have a game to win against Kansas in the national semifinals.

If there's a silver lining here, it's that Villanova had a whole week to prepare for playing without Moore. It would have been a much tougher task to lose him in the Sweet 16 then turn around and have to play two days later in the Elite Eight.

So who needs to step up in Moore's absence? The short answer is everyone. But these players take on added importance.

Caleb Daniels

Daniels makes the move from 6th man to the starting lineup. He was a reserve in name only this season, averaging over 27 minutes and 10 points per game. Daniels has elevated his performance in the postseason with averages of 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes in Villanova's four NCAA Tournament games.

He's playing with an aggressive mindset and physicality that make him a force on both ends of the floor. Daniels has been a big part of Villanova's success all season. Now he'll be asked to take on an even bigger role with Moore sidelined.

To make things even more special for Daniels, he's going home this weekend. He grew up in New Orleans and attended St. Augustine High School before starting his college career at Tulane. Now he has the opportunity to play a major role in his team winning a national championship in his hometown.

Brandon Slater

Slater has been a key contributor for Villanova all season, starting all 37 games. He's a high energy guy and is one of the Wildcats' best defenders and rebounders.

He's had his moments offensively, scoring in double figures for seven straight games in February. But his performance on the offensive end has dipped dramatically in the NCAA Tournament. He's scored a total of five points in the last four games.

With Moore and his 14.8 points per game not available, Slater needs to step up his scoring this weekend. Defense and rebounding aren't enough. He'll have to chip in offensively too.

Eric Dixon

Dixon has been tremendous in his first season in Villanova's starting lineup. He's averaging more than nine points and six rebounds and shooting over 50 percent from the floor.

He's given the Wildcats a sorely needed interior presence on both ends of the floor. Dixon has played 26 minutes per game in the NCAA Tournament. That number will surely go up on Saturday. He'll need to make the most of the added minutes, particularly on the offensive end.

If Dixon can knock down a few early perimeter jumpers against Kansas, it will go a long way towards stretching the floor and creating driving lanes for his teammates. He's made an impressive 51 percent of his three-point attempts. Dixon's ability to not only score inside but be effective from the perimeter is a huge factor entering the Final Four.

Bryan Antoine

Even more so than the rest of the guys on this list, Antoine could be the key to the Wildcats' national title hopes. He arrived at Villanova three years ago as a McDonald's All-American destined for big things on the college level before embarking on an NBA career.

But injuries have derailed Antoine's time at Villanova. First came two shoulder injuries, including major surgery before his freshman season even began. Then there were knee and ankle injuries that sidelined him for prolonged stretches of this season.

As a result, Antoine has played in just 19 games as a junior. He didn't play against Houston in the Elite Eight and logged a total of eight minutes in NCAA Tournament wins over Ohio State and Michigan.

But Moore's injury gives Antoine an opportunity. If he can provide a spark off the bench and play 10-15 productive minutes against Kansas it could be the difference in whether or not Villanova advances to the championship game on Monday night.

Chris Arcidiacono

Arcidiacono finds himself in a familiar position. He stepped into the starting lineup last postseason following Collin Gillespie's injury and helped Villanova advance to the Sweet 16.

He won't be asked to start on Saturday but he should see a significant uptick in playing time. Arcidiacono is averaging less than 10 minutes per game this season. He played a total of 15 minutes in Villanova's four NCAA Tournament games, nine of which came in a first round blowout of Delaware.

He's proven capable of playing for short spurts. He takes care of the ball and generally doesn't make mistakes. But Villanova needs more from him now. If Arcidiacono can make a couple shots and hold his own defensively it would be a huge boost.

Given the circumstances, every little bit helps.