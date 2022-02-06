Final Florida recruiting target set to announce college decision on Wednesday

National signing day is in the books for the Gators, but coach Billy Napier isn’t quite done yet. There was one uncommitted target who didn’t announce a decision on Wednesday: Van Nuys (California) Birmingham athlete Arlis Boardingham.

The west coast player has been one of Florida’s priority players over the last couple of months, and his mother, Kim Boardingham, told 247Sports Blake Alderman that her son has come to a decision and will announce it on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound player is the No. 490 player in the 2022 class and No. 31 athlete, per the 247Sports Composite. Though considered an athlete, he is being recruited by Florida as a tight end with the versatility to line up on the outside and as an H-back, as well.

Florida got in on Boardingham’s recruitment fairly late, offering him on Dec. 22, but it is currently considered the favorite to land him. However, Oregon also made a late push, offering him on Jan. 2 and getting him on campus the final weekend before signing day for an official visit.

The Gators will hope to get Boardingham and see one last boost for their 2022 class, which currently ranks 19th in the nation and ninth in the SEC.

