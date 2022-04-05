The final Ferris Mowers Coaching Poll is out. Where did Arkansas finish?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Arkansas RazorbacksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Arkansas Razorbacks continued to prove why they are one of the best teams in college basketball during last month’s NCAA Tournament, by beating the No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga, in the Sweet 16 to earn a date with Duke, ultimately falling to the Blue Devils in the Elite 8.
Coaches from around the nation took note of that when they submitted their ballots for the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports. Arkansas finishes their magical 2021-22 season ranked No. 8 in the country, up ten spots from the last poll that was released on March 13.
1
34-6
800
32
3
2
1/10
2
29-10
741
0
NR
26
2/NR
3
32-7
706
0
10
7
1/10
4
30-8
705
0
5
1
4/22
5
28-4
644
0
1
-4
1/5
6
33-4
619
0
2
-4
2/NR
7
32-6
540
0
15
8
7/18
8
28-9
518
0
18
10
8/NR
9
27-7
499
0
4
-5
1/11
10
29-8
463
0
9
-1
1/10
11
27-8
453
0
12
1
2/18
12
27-10
440
0
11
-1
9/NR
13
27-6
400
0
13
—
8/NR
14
28-6
386
0
7
-7
1/22
15
27-8
379
0
8
-7
8/25
16
26-11
264
0
NR
—
16/NR
16
26-8
264
0
6
-10
3/21
18
25-8
228
0
14
-4
8/NR
19
23-10
223
0
16
-3
10/NR
20
Saint Mary’s
26-8
149
0
16
-4
16/NR
21
26-10
133
0
19
-2
19/NR
22
31-3
115
0
20
-2
19/NR
23
22-13
112
0
NR
—
8/NR
24
Saint Peter’s
22-12
111
0
NR
—
24/NR
25
19-15
108
0
NR
—
6/NR
Dropped Out: No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas.
Receiving Votes: Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1.
The Razorbacks were the second-highest climbers in the final poll, the national runner-up, North Carolina, dug their way to No. 2 after competing in the National Championship game as a No. 8 seed.
Arkansas is one of three SEC teams to finish in the top-25 of the coaches poll, ahead of No. 14 Auburn and No. 16 Kentucky.