The final Ferris Mowers Coaching Poll is out. Where did Arkansas finish?

The Arkansas Razorbacks continued to prove why they are one of the best teams in college basketball during last month’s NCAA Tournament, by beating the No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga, in the Sweet 16 to earn a date with Duke, ultimately falling to the Blue Devils in the Elite 8.

Coaches from around the nation took note of that when they submitted their ballots for the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports. Arkansas finishes their magical 2021-22 season ranked No. 8 in the country, up ten spots from the last poll that was released on March 13.

1 Kansas 34-6 800 32 3 2 1/10 2 North Carolina 29-10 741 0 NR 26 2/NR 3 Duke 32-7 706 0 10 7 1/10 4 Villanova 30-8 705 0 5 1 4/22 5 Gonzaga 28-4 644 0 1 -4 1/5 6 Arizona 33-4 619 0 2 -4 2/NR 7 Houston 32-6 540 0 15 8 7/18 8 Arkansas 28-9 518 0 18 10 8/NR 9 Baylor 27-7 499 0 4 -5 1/11 10 Purdue 29-8 463 0 9 -1 1/10 11 UCLA 27-8 453 0 12 1 2/18 12 Texas Tech 27-10 440 0 11 -1 9/NR 13 Providence 27-6 400 0 13 — 8/NR 14 Auburn 28-6 386 0 7 -7 1/22 15 Tennessee 27-8 379 0 8 -7 8/25 16 Miami-Florida 26-11 264 0 NR — 16/NR 16 Kentucky 26-8 264 0 6 -10 3/21 18 Wisconsin 25-8 228 0 14 -4 8/NR 19 Illinois 23-10 223 0 16 -3 10/NR 20 Saint Mary’s 26-8 149 0 16 -4 16/NR 21 Iowa 26-10 133 0 19 -2 19/NR 22 Murray St. 31-3 115 0 20 -2 19/NR 23 Iowa State 22-13 112 0 NR — 8/NR 24 Saint Peter’s 22-12 111 0 NR — 24/NR 25 Michigan 19-15 108 0 NR — 6/NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas.

Receiving Votes: Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1.

The Razorbacks were the second-highest climbers in the final poll, the national runner-up, North Carolina, dug their way to No. 2 after competing in the National Championship game as a No. 8 seed.

Arkansas is one of three SEC teams to finish in the top-25 of the coaches poll, ahead of No. 14 Auburn and No. 16 Kentucky.