The final Ferris Mowers Coaching Poll is out. Where did Arkansas finish?

The Arkansas Razorbacks continued to prove why they are one of the best teams in college basketball during last month’s NCAA Tournament, by beating the No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga, in the Sweet 16 to earn a date with Duke, ultimately falling to the Blue Devils in the Elite 8.

Coaches from around the nation took note of that when they submitted their ballots for the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, powered by USA Today Sports. Arkansas finishes their magical 2021-22 season ranked No. 8 in the country, up ten spots from the last poll that was released on March 13.

1

Kansas

34-6

800

32

3

2

1/10

2

North Carolina

29-10

741

0

NR

26

2/NR

3

Duke

32-7

706

0

10

7

1/10

4

Villanova

30-8

705

0

5

1

4/22

5

Gonzaga

28-4

644

0

1

-4

1/5

6

Arizona

33-4

619

0

2

-4

2/NR

7

Houston

32-6

540

0

15

8

7/18

8

Arkansas

28-9

518

0

18

10

8/NR

9

Baylor

27-7

499

0

4

-5

1/11

10

Purdue

29-8

463

0

9

-1

1/10

11

UCLA

27-8

453

0

12

1

2/18

12

Texas Tech

27-10

440

0

11

-1

9/NR

13

Providence

27-6

400

0

13

8/NR

14

Auburn

28-6

386

0

7

-7

1/22

15

Tennessee

27-8

379

0

8

-7

8/25

16

Miami-Florida

26-11

264

0

NR

16/NR

16

Kentucky

26-8

264

0

6

-10

3/21

18

Wisconsin

25-8

228

0

14

-4

8/NR

19

Illinois

23-10

223

0

16

-3

10/NR

20

Saint Mary’s

26-8

149

0

16

-4

16/NR

21

Iowa

26-10

133

0

19

-2

19/NR

22

Murray St.

31-3

115

0

20

-2

19/NR

23

Iowa State

22-13

112

0

NR

8/NR

24

Saint Peter’s

22-12

111

0

NR

24/NR

25

Michigan

19-15

108

0

NR

6/NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas.

Receiving Votes: Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1.

The Razorbacks were the second-highest climbers in the final poll, the national runner-up, North Carolina, dug their way to No. 2 after competing in the National Championship game as a No. 8 seed.

Arkansas is one of three SEC teams to finish in the top-25 of the coaches poll, ahead of No. 14 Auburn and No. 16 Kentucky.

