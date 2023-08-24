BioWare lays off long-time Dragon Age writers and developers
BioWare announced 50 layoffs, including long-time Dragon Age writers, in a bid to make a more “agile” team
BioWare announced 50 layoffs, including long-time Dragon Age writers, in a bid to make a more “agile” team
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Matt Harmon ranks the top-10 quarterback and receiver duos in the NFL for this upcoming fantasy football season.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Shannon Sharpe, who left FS1's "Undisputed" in June, is making the move to ESPN.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin highlights some key understudy RBs for the 2023 season.
Davis played the past two seasons with the Jets after the previous four with the Titans.
Everything you need to know about watching the US Open in 2023.
How to watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, plus fight card details and start times.
As much as we want to fast-forward to September, let’s dive into some key spots this weekend.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski analyzes the final results of a recent Yahoo Fantasy Superflex mock draft.