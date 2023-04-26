Eagles mock draft: Why they'll shock everyone with these 2 offensive stars in Rounds 1-2

PHILADELPHIA − Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was speaking the truth about the NFL draft when he said last week that, "Nobody has any idea what we're going to do. I know that."

But Roseman and the Eagles do have a strategy of how they want to approach the three-day draft, which begins Thursday night with Round 1.

That strategy might just differ from the perceived notion that they'll fortify the offensive and defensive lines. That has been their history.

The Eagles' draft, especially in the first two rounds, could be all about fortifying the weapons around quarterback Jalen Hurts. After all, they just signed him to a five-year contract extension, beginning in 2024 that's worth as much as $255 million.

In that scenario, the Eagles could have a potential star running back for all six of Hurts' seasons − the five-year contract for the first-round pick, plus a year under the franchise tag.

Sure, the Eagles haven't taken a running back in the first round since 1986. But someone like Texas' Bijan Robinson or Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs could be worth the investment.

The Eagles could also get a playmaker in the second round at tight end.

Consider that in 2013, the Eagles drafted Zach Ertz in the second round even though Brent Celek was one of the better tight ends in the NFL at the time.

And in 2018, the Eagles drafted Dallas Goedert in the second round with Ertz about to set a single-season record for receptions by a tight end.

It's hard to see any cornerbacks or offensive linemen who have more potential at those spots. And that brings up another Roseman statement:

"I think that if you start saying, ‘Hey, we can only get a unique player, but it's got to be this position,’ you really narrow your options," he said.

The Eagles won't narrow their options.

Here, then, is our final mock draft.

Round 7, No. 248

Earl Bostick, T, Kansas

Bostick would be a good candidate for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to mold into a solid backup. He's a 6-foot-6, 309-pound former tight end. In fact, Bostick started four games there as a freshman at Kansas. Jack Driscoll would serve as the backup tackle this season, which is the final year of his rookie contract. If Bostick develops, he could fill that role in 2024.

Round 7, No. 219

Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke

The Eagles are mostly looking for depth along with help on special teams in this spot. Nakobe Dean and free agent signee Nicholas Morrow are expected to start. Heyward would work in with reserves and special teams aces in Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss and Kyron Johnson. Heyward is known as a physical tackler who shined in special teams at Duke.

Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown breaks up a pass intended for ]Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Round 3, No. 94

Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

The Eagles added to their safety depth in free agency, signing veterans Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans. Second-year man Reed Blankenship could end up starting next to Edmunds with Evans as the third safety. Brown, meanwhile, could provide depth with K'Von Wallace, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract. If Brown progresses, he could either end up starting in 2024 or serving as the third safety.

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave played in only 2 games last season, before suffering a season-ending injury. He is considered one of the top tight ends in the NFL draft.

Round 2, No. 62

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

This is considered a strong draft for tight ends, and the Eagles have a chance to get a gem in Musgrave. Imagine the matchup problems the Eagles can generate either with three wide receivers and one tight end on the field, or two wide receivers and two tight ends. Last season, when the Eagles went with two tight ends, it was mostly a running situation because Jack Stoll isn't an accomplished receiver. With Musgrave and Goedert on the field, the Eagles would have a significant mismatch in the receiving game.

That possibility is just too good to pass up.

Northwestern defensive lineman Adebawore Adetomiwa (49) closes in on Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-3. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Round 1, No. 30

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

It's conceivable that the Eagles would trade back into the early part of the second round to get Adebawore, an athletic defensive lineman who can play both inside and outside. He has a bend similar to Derek Barnett, who's on the final year of his contract after missing the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

The Eagles need to add youth to the defensive end position behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Barnett. Adebawore has the time to grow into a successor for either Graham or Barnett.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is pursued by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.

Round 1, No. 10

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Robinson is just too enticing to pass up. In fact, the Eagles might be able to trade back a few spots to get him. And if you read the tea leaves on Roseman's declaration that the Eagles want a "unique player" at No. 10, Robinson fits the bill. Look at it this way: Miles Sanders had by far his best season in 2022 with 1,269 yards rushing. Much of that was because Hurts' running and passing ability prevented defenses from focusing on Sanders.

Robinson is a better runner, receiver and blocker than Sanders. And Robinson's presence will make Hurts even more dangerous as a runner, too, especially on read-options.

Sure, that "unique" description could also apply to Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. But remember what Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said at the NFL owners' meetings, that "offenses dominate in the NFL." The Eagles are all about offense, and Robinson helps them become virtually unstoppable.

