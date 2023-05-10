Final draft grades round-up for Patriots G Sidy Sow

The New England Patriots’ decision to take Eastern Michigan offensive guard Sidy Sow with the No. 117 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft came with mixed reviews.

On one hand, there were people still trying to make sense of the fact that the team appeared to be blatantly neglecting offensive tackle and adding more help at the skilled positions. How was another interior offensive lineman going to help the Patriots keep pace in a crowded AFC East division with some of the league’s most explosive offenses?

It’s no doubt a fair question.

However, on the other hand, some viewed the Sow pick through the lens of the actual player the Patriots were getting on the football field—a large and powerful offensive guard with the size and abilities to kick outside to tackle.

That kind of versatility doesn’t grow on trees, and the Patriots wanted to make use of it in their offensive system. Here’s what media members were saying about the draft pick:

Pro Football Network: A-

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson is buying in heavily to the Patriots selecting Sow at No. 117:

One of the most talented interior linemen left on the board, Sidy Sow comes with a bevy of experience from his time at Eastern Michigan. A five-year starter for the Eagles, Sow is strong with both his hands and his lower-half footwork. He’s equally impressive in pass protection as he is on the move in the run game.

CBS Sports: A

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso noted Sow as being a multi-talented player with few flaws as a prospect:

Ultra-experienced, big, balanced, athleticism specimen at guard who’s rarely out of position or off balanced. Combo-blocking machine. Hand work is good. Hard to find a flaw to his game. Bit surprised no offense weapon has been added yet.

Bleacher Report: C

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski talked up Sow’s rare athleticism for a man his size:

The New England Patriots entered Day 3 with the intent to improve their offensive interior (aside from the selection of kicker Chad Ryland). Earlier, Jake Andrews entered the fold, and he can compete at guard and eventually take over at center. Sow is a powerful guard, with an excellent athletic profile. He’s a 323-pounder who can move much better than expected and has the accompanying strength to displace defensive linemen.

Pats Pulpit (SB Nation): C+

Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser believes Sow is a worthy Day 3 flier for the Patriots:

Sow is a project but he has considerable starting experience, some versatility, and an intriguing athletic profile. Taking a Day 3 flier on a player like this makes sense — especially with starting right guard Michael Onwenu’s future uncertain — even if it does not fill an immediate need.

A to Z Sports: B+

A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed sees Sow as the Patriots’ most intriguing pick of the three offensive linemen drafted:

Sow is massive at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds and ran a 5.07-second 40-yard dash. He played left tackle early in his college career, so perhaps the Patriots want to see what he looks like in multiple positions. This is the most intriguing of the three interior offensive line picks based on Sow’s size, athleticism and potential versatility.

Patriots Wire: C

Patriots Wire’s Cam Garrity wonders if Michael Onwenu’s expiring contract played into the Patriots’ decision to draft Sow:

Sow can play left tackle and both guard slots, and he will likely begin the Patriots’ pipeline on the offensive line again. Not that I agree with it, but the Patriots often draft, develop and utilize offensive lineman better than most, and there’s a real chance they just let Mike Onwenu walk when his contract is up.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire