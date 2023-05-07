Final draft grades round-up for Patriots C Jake Andrews

Center Jake Andrews represented a shift in focus to the offensive side of the ball for the New England Patriots, but it wasn’t in the way people were expecting.

Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, all of the talk for the Patriots lingered on wide receivers and offensive tackles. Yet, coach Bill Belichick’s first selection after taking three defensive players initially was an interior lineman from Troy University.

Go figure.

Andrews is a tough player up front with the ability to not only play center, but he can line up at both guard positions as well. So the Patriots got a possible David Andrews replacement, along with a versatile player capable of serving as an emergency option for both Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange.

That should be considered a win in most eyes. Here’s what others were grading the No. 107 overall pick of the draft:

CBS Sports: B

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso thinks the Patriots could have waited a bit longer to get Andrews:

Andrews is a mean battler at center with some burst. Understands angles/leverage very well, particularly for the ground game. Low center of gravity. Played guard before his final season. Must add sand in his pants in pass pro to deal with bull rushers. A little early but a very Patriots pick.

Pro Football Network: D+

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson wasn’t a big fan of this pick this early for New England:

One of the most experienced offensive linemen in this class, Jake Andrews is a bit of a reach at this point for New England. Andrews is limited athletically and failed to dominate in either facet of blocking. He can play a variety of roles and has special teams ability, but there were better center or guard options on the board here.

Pats Pulpit (SB Nation): B

Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser believes the Patriots might have found their center of the future:

A center named Andrews? Well, that will make for a smooth transition. Jake will get to back up Patriots starter David while also providing depth at all three interior line positions. He came off the board earlier than expected, but gives New England an interesting lineman to mold for possible future use.

A to Z Sports: C+

A to Z Sports’ Doug Kyed loved the versatility of the player but not the draft spot:

This was a bit high to be taking a center with David Andrews under contract through 2024 and still only 31 years old. Jake Andrews does have experience at guard, however, so perhaps he could move around New England’s offensive line and provide depth behind starters Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu.

Patriots Wire: B-

Patriots Wire’s Cam Garrity liked the idea of the Patriots getting younger at center:

His upside is at center, which should make for a fun battle in camp with Kody Russey. It’s nice to know the Patriots value the swing interior offensive lineman as much as I did and aren’t relying on that to be filled by 33-year-old James Ferentz.

