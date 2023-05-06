Final draft grades round-up for Patriots LB Marte Mapu

The New England Patriots are known for selecting at least one mostly unknown player from a small school in the draft each year, and they didn’t disappoint in the 2023 NFL draft with their third-round pick being Sacramento State linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.

Anyone that does homework on Mapu would quickly find a hidden treasure of a defensive talent. Mapu plays fast, loose and violent on the football field. He’s like a magnet that always seems to be around the ball.

It’s no surprise the pick has generated a tremendous amount of praise.

Mapu recently revealed the late, great Junior Seau was his uncle. So his arrival in New England makes for both a feel-good story and a needed addition for a unit that could use more speed in the middle of the defense.

Here’s how people were grading the Patriots’ No. 76 overall pick after the draft:

Pro Football Network: A-

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson gave the Patriots high marks for the Marte Mapu draft selection:

Marte Mapu is a versatile piece who blurs the line between safety and linebacker, with his 6’2”, 217-pound frame. He’s a physical force with fluidity and the football intelligence to be an impact-maker in multiple phases. As a result, Mapu should find an early role on the Patriots.

Patriots Wire: B+

Patriots Wire’s Cam Garrity thinks Marte Mapu ties all of the defensive moves for New England together:

Mapu can defend the run, cover a lot of ground and gives the Patriots someone they feel can run with the elite quarterbacks in the game. Although the Patriots went defense on the first two days, I felt Mapu was a piece that tied it all together.

The Athletic: A-

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman sees Mapu as packing a big punch for the Patriots, assuming that he’s healthy:

Blessed with a linebacker body (6-3, 221) and long arms (78 ¾ wingspan), Mapu is a heavy hitter and covers like a safety. He had a leg muscle injury in Mobile and couldn’t compete in the game, then tore a pec muscle during training and couldn’t work out for teams. Mapu might have to redshirt for a season, but if he’s healthy, he could become an asset right away in subpackages and on special teams.

Story continues

Yahoo! Sports: A

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald praised the fact that Mapu was a sideline-to-sideline player:

Mapu is a prototype linebacker every team is looking for, but he’s coming from a lower level of football. He needs to bulk up a little. The primary upside: he’s a great athlete and can make plays all over the field.

SB Nation: A+

SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta loves the addition of Mapu to the Patriots defense:

God, yes. Mapu is a safety/LB hybrid who fills the hole with bad intentions. He’s also an experienced player in the middle of the field, and has instincts in coverage. Homerun pick for the Pats.

Bleacher Report: B

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski sees Mapu as a prototypical Patriot:

The New England Patriots love players who can contribute in multiple areas, especially among their linebackers. Mapu screams the Patriot Way.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire