Final Dolphins’ 53-man roster projection before cuts

After three preseason games and a number of training camp sessions, the Miami Dolphins have had plenty of opportunities to assess the abilities of the 80 players on their roster.

By Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Dolphins, along with the NFL’s 31 other teams, will have to trim their rosters down to 53 players. From there, they will have a chance to add some of those players back to their practice squads.

For the final time before the start of the regular season, let’s take a look at what the 53-man roster may look like for Mike McDaniel’s team.

Quarterback (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

CUTS: None

Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were guaranteed their spots in 2022, but Thompson had a long way to go when he was drafted back in April in the seventh round.

Since then, Thompson has impressed in every opportunity he’s been given. The rookie led all quarterbacks this preseason in passer rating (138.4) and touchdowns (five) while throwing for the seventh-most yards (450) and without throwing an interception.

He wouldn’t make it through waivers if he was cut, at this point.

Running back/Fullback (5): Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, Salvon Ahmed, Alec Ingold

CUTS: Myles Gaskin, Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White

While Gaskin was Miami’s starter in 2021, he’s been passed by the three veterans that came in this offseason. The Dolphins could save another $2.54 million by moving on from Gaskin, and with Ahmed fitting the system a bit better, that’s a move that may be made.

Doaks and White could find a spot on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma, Lynn Bowden Jr., Trent Sherfield

CUTS: Preston Williams, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu and Braylon Sanders

Cracraft was the hardest decision of the group, as he’s looked decent in the preseason, catching six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. With his connection to McDaniel, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him find his way back if needed.

Tight end (4): Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

CUTS: Tanner Conner

When Adam Shaheen was placed on injured reserve, this decision became a lot easier for the Dolphins. Gesicki, Smythe and Long are likely to have offensive roles this year, and Carter can contribute on special teams.

Conner didn’t play in the last two preseason games, but he looked pretty impressive in the first. Maybe that’s enough to make the practice squad.

Offensive line (8): Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Greg Little, Solomon Kindley

CUTS: Larnel Coleman, Robert Jones, Adam Pankey, Kion Smith, Blaise Andries and Kellen Diesch

Coleman had been getting the third tackle reps with Little dealing with an injury, but his performance was lacking, and when Little returned on Saturday, the unit looked better.

Jones and Pankey provide versatility with the former playing guard and tackle, while the latter can play all five spots. They’re obvious practice squad candidates.

If one of them were to make it, it’d be over Kindley, who has looked surprisingly solid in McDaniel’s new scheme.

Defensive line (6): Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Trey Flowers, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins

CUTS: Porter Gustin, Ben Stille, Benito Jones, Owen Carney Jr. and Niles Scott

Flowers’ signing hasn’t been made official as of this posting, but it’s been reported that the sides have agreed to terms, so barring any last-second changes he’ll be in South Florida.

Gustin, Stille and Jones are all deserving of praise for the way that they’ve played during preseason. However, it’s a numbers game at the end of the day. There probably isn’t a huge risk in passing them through waivers, and they can land back on the practice squad.

Linebacker (8): Jerome Baker, Melvin Ingram, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen, Channing Tindall

CUTS: Brennan Scarlett, Cameron Goode, Darius Hodge and Calvin Munson

Scarlett has been dealing with an injury, and with the number of linebackers and edge players this team has, his season may come to an early end by the way of injured reserve.

Goode, the seventh-round pick, has played well in some spots, but he hasn’t appeared to leap over anybody. If he’s not claimed, he’s absolutely deserving of a spot on the practice squad.

Cornerback (6): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Kader Kohou, Elijah Campbell

CUTS: Noah Igbinoghene, D’Angelo Ross and Elijah Hamilton

At this point, Kohou and Campbell have shown more than Igbinoghene. His draft position in 2020 might save him from being cut at the end of the day, but if it’s the most deserving players, it’s not him, unfortunately.

Safety (4): Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Verone McKinley III

CUTS: Clayton Fejedelem and Quincy Wilson

Rowe’s roster spot was in question early in the offseason due to his contract, but he’s too valuable to lose. Instead, Miami can save $1 million by moving on from Fejedelem, whose only role would likely be special teams.

McKinley, the undrafted rookie from Oregon, is on the bubble, but his connection with Holland as well as his leadership ability could help his case.

Specialist (3): Jason Sanders, Thomas Morstead, Blake Ferguson

CUTS: None

Since Sterling Hofrichter was cut during the trim down to 80 players, these three were without competition for their jobs. Miami is in a good spot heading into the season with their specialists.

