Final Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 17 injury report

The Detroit Lions final injury report for Week 17 doesn’t feature many names, but the most important player on the team is a significant one.

Quarterback Jared Goff is officially listed as doubtful for the Lions’ final road trip of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since suffering a knee injury in the Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals. As was the case in Week 16, Tim Boyle would get the start in Goff’s place.

There are only two other Lions with any injury designations. Fullback Jason Cabinda is out, as expected. Cabinda suffered a knee injury last week and head coach Dan Campbell effectively ruled out the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee early in the week.

The only player listed as questionable is linebacker Curtis Bolton, who was limited with a back injury. Bolton signed from the practice squad recently to bolster the depth at linebacker.

Running back D’Andre Swift does not carry a designation, an indication he will be back in the lineup for the first time in several weeks.